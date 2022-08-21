Rating: Universal Colors Spectrum Light Men’s Short Sleeve Jersey

The Universal Colors Spectrum Light (Breathe Deep) Men’s Short Sleeve Jersey is made entirely from post-consumer recycled Italian fabrics and is extremely lightweight and breathable, ideal for summer riding. Its performance has been excellent during the recent 35C heatwaves (stop giggling everyone in your hot countries…), and while it’s easily comparable to other jerseys at the same price, that price is still not insignificant .

Universal Colors is a relatively new brand; its first products appeared in the summer of 2020. This Spectrum Light jersey is its featherweight climbing option, and it certainly rings true that it weighs just 78g on our scales. Compare this to other “lightweight” climbing jerseys and it’s impressive, with the Gore Chase Jersey for example in the mid-range at 119g, and even the impressive Endura Pro SL Lite SS Jersey at 94g.

Sometimes lightweight jerseys can lack structure, but the fit here is just brilliant. The fabric has just enough stretch to be tight without being constricting, and it quickly became my go-to for long rides during the heat waves of the test period.

It’s breathable and quick-drying, which does a great job of wicking sweat to keep you cool and comfortable. The seams are very inconspicuous and Universal Colors says they are “ultrasonic welded”, whether or not that involves Dr Who I can’t say, but it definitely “seams” to work…sorry…

The three pockets are medium-sized, deep enough to safely hold a full-sized phone, pocket pump, or packable vest, but I would have appreciated a zippered pocket for valuables. The pockets do a good job of not bouncing around when fully loaded, at least, and there are some reflective accents on the back.





This jersey is described as ‘fitted’ and that’s right, and while it’s slightly more relaxed and forgiving than a full aero jersey, there’s nothing to beat upwind of. The collar, if you can call it that, is very understated but covered my base layers. The arms are trendy and cut long.





The body meanwhile is cut less aggressively than some aero jerseys (the Nopinz Pro-1, for example, is a little shorter), so standing in the cafe is unlikely to create unsightly gaps in your bibs. .





The hem is also elasticated and has silicone grippers to hold it in place.

Universal Colors has been flying the eco-flag from the start, and this top is also pretty green…okay, it’s all sorts of messy colors, but there’s a good reason. “The design is inspired by the impurities and imperfections resulting from the treatment of plastic waste”, explains the company.





“With around fifteen disused 500ml bottles, we are proud to say that each jersey is made entirely from post-consumer recycled Italian fabrics.” Good to know that the bottles are also decommissioned… well, these fabrics are sewn together in Lithuania by a BlueSign accredited factory, LTP.

Assess

At 120, there’s no denying that the Spectrum Light is an expensive option, but it matches the performance of equally priced jerseys and benefits from those eco-friendly credentials. The same cut (and the same wild color, if you wish) Gore Chase jersey mentioned earlier, for example, is 129.99 but lacks the excellent low-profile stitching found here.

The Assos Mille GT Jersey C2 is cheaper at 95 and a solid alternative, especially since its slightly thicker build means it can be worn on cooler rides.

Globally

The Spectrum Light jersey is extremely impressive. It delivers all the performance, breathability and comfort we’ve come to expect from a lightweight, premium performance jersey, even when using fabrics made from bottles. At the time of writing, it’s also been downgraded to 72, making it an even more appealing proposition as long as you’re a fan of one of the two fairly quirky color combinations.

Verdict

Strong, light and with excellent performance thanks to its recycled fabric, it’s a winner

