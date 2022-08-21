We have what it takes to enjoy the last weeks of summer in style





Pina coladas are the perfect summer drink (Photo Metro Creative Services)

Ocean Mist & Sea Salt Diffuser by Nest New York x Gray Malin (Photo sephora.com)

The Frill cotton dress (Photo shop.mango.com) Where did the summer go? It seems like just yesterday we dreamed of our revenge vacation and bought the first concert tickets we had purchased since COVID hit. I’m not sure about you, but I’m not quite ready for it all to be over. There are still a few weeks left and I have a list of stylish, happy and light things to do before the summer is over. Don a fancy kaftan and a big brimmed hat at a pool somewhere. It doesn’t matter if it’s friends or a rooftop pool/literal bara, if you will. You’ll need a pool as a backdrop for your fabulous outfit, like a Costa Smeraldas silk/cotton maxi kaftan ($495 at paxphilomena.com) in bright emerald ikat, with hand-beaded tassels. Top it all off with Melissa Odabashs Jemima Wide-Brim Floppy Beach Hat ($136 at neimanmarcus.com) with a wide, soft brim. Mix homemade pia coladas and sip them in a vintage shot. It’s easy: add a cup and a half of ice, 2 ounces of pineapple juice and coconut cream, half a cup of frozen pineapple and 2 ounces of rum. Blend until smooth. Garnish with fresh pineapple slices. Enjoy the late summer sunsets. Skies streaked with fluorescent pink and bright purples are much more comfortable and calming to watch in warm weather than in February, so when you see one, drop what you’re doing and enjoy it. Host an easy (and tiny) cocktail party. No need to stress over this one. Make it impromptu and tell each friend to bring the ingredients for one type of cocktail. They can each play bartender of the libations they have brought. Put on some music, get out some drinks, ice cream, fries and dip, and you have everything you need for an interactive, no-frills shindig. Dine on your terrace. Eating outdoors is one of the seasonal things I miss the most once the cold sets in. Wear white. Yes, yes, the no-white rule after Labor Day is a stupid, outdated rule that no one follows anyway. But there’s something more luxurious about wearing something white that’s loose and flowy in the heat. So, slip on something like the All-Cotton Ruffled Cotton Dress ($119.99 at shop.mango.com). The midi length, maxi ruffled design and spaghetti straps are as comfortable and summery as they come. Head to a summer house with friends for the weekend. It’s not too late to plan a getaway to the beach or the countryside, so you’ll have memories of bucolic relaxation to spare once those snowy days start to roll around. And don’t forget the host/ess gift. It’s no secret how much I insist on bringing them; after all, it’s the least you can do to ensure you get invited back. Something to make their home smell good is always much appreciated. Right now, I’m loving the Nest New York x Gray Malin Ocean Mist & Sea Salt Diffuser ($46, sephora.com), which brings fresh, sweet hits of white tea and coconut the essence of summer while it lasts.

