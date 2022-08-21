Ryan Kwanten Finds Horror in a Freeway Men’s Restroom in ‘Glorious’





Glorious is an imaginative confrontation in a secluded man’s bedroom on a freeway between a man and a mysterious, demanding voice projected from a toilet cubicle. With this premiere of Shudder, Ryan Kwanten, 45, dominates all the scenes. His role as the troubled and haunted Wes is practically a one-man show since we only hear but never see the powerful JK Simmons entity that trapped him in this room. That kind of feat, Kwanten acknowledged, is actually a very rare opportunity for an actor. It felt very much like a game, even the way we shot it – in chronological order. And 90% of the film is on this set. It really added to that feeling of being locked into this world. So how do you start exploring this and keep it interesting? It’s something that Rebekah (McKendry, the director) and I have talked about at length. Wes is introduced to driving on his own, feeling very tired on the road. His ordinary day ends in a nighttime frenzy at a roadside rest stop where, all alone, he gets drunk, freaks out, burns stuff. Hes obviously a really disturbed person. And that’s before things get really crazy and weird once he gets trapped in the men’s bathroom. It was important for me not to pass judgment on the character, even to know where he was going in my head. Luckily, said the Aussie actor best known for playing Jason Stackhouse on HBO’s True Blood series, I’ve made a living playing some pretty dark characters who aren’t always the nicest of cats. I had to play it differently because you still wanted to appeal enough to the audience to think, Well, maybe there was a reason for that, whatever it was. Maybe he is trying to justify what happened somehow. His guilty conscience finally caught up with him as he met his match. For me, it was just important to maintain a level of humanity. In September, Kwanten stars with Dolph Lundgren and Dermot Mulroney in Section Eight on AMC+. It’s a rock-solid action, he says. And I’m playing a dark character in an FX series currently filming called Kindred, based on a novel by Octavia E. Butler, a sensational book from the late 70s. She’s one of the greatest writers of science- American fiction and this is the first time that his work has been immortalized on television. So we’re really, really excited. As for the future, my daughter, he said of fiancée Ashley Sisino, and I’m actually pregnant. It’s a boy. So this is really the next project for the father for the first time.

