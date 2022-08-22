See the first photo of Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress from Ben Affleck Georgia Nuptials

Jennifer Lopez saved her most breathtaking wedding dress for her second marriage to Ben Affleck in Georgia. The two celebrated their wedding with a second ceremony yesterday at Affleck’s Riceboro estate in front of friends and family.

Paparazzi obtained aerial photos of the all-white wedding ceremony, as well as the first photo of Lopez’s stunning dress. The singer wore a short-sleeved dress with a long ruffled train and a sheer veil. The dress seems have an open back and a mermaid silhouette based on aerial shots, but the finer details have yet to be revealed, including its designer. Page 6 reported before the ceremony that Lopez was to wear a custom Ralph Lauren dress, but that has yet to be confirmed by Lopez or the design house.

ENAV, CLTN, LYNX, JOLA, GRHO, RMCL, NGRE//BACKGROUND GRID

It’s only a matter of time until Lopez shares an up-close look at the dress, as Lopez and Affleck appeared posing for their own wedding photographer in paparazzi photos. Page 6 ran.

Lopez shared photos from her intimate Las Vegas wedding to Affleck a day after the surprise ceremony featuring the two dresses she wore for it. She also recalled the details of the Vegas ceremony itself and how she felt marrying her great love Affleck 20 years after they were originally supposed to wed.

She wrote in her On the JLo newsletter:

We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty-year-old patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us, two men were holding hands and holding each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on the day of their daughters’ second birthday, we all want the same thing so that the world recognizes us as partners and declares our love to the world through the symbol ancient and almost universal marriage. We barely got to the little white wedding chapel at midnight. They graciously stayed open late for a few minutes, let’s take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, obviously once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis to show up, it cost extra and he was in bed). So with the best witnesses you could imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Bens’ closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave ourselves the rings to wear well for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) walk down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of a long time ago and a real rendering (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and another) in a long, long time. When the love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is each other and the promise we make to love, to care, to understand, to be patient, loving and kind. towards each other. We had that. And more. The best night of our lives. Thank you Little White Wedding Chapel for allowing me to use the quiet room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room. They were right when they said, all you need is love. We are so grateful to have this in abundance, a wonderful new family of five amazing children, and a life we ​​have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the time of your life on a 12:30 a.m. car ride in Las Vegas through the tunnel of love, with your kids and whoever you’re with. you will spend an eternity. Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things and worth waiting for. With love,

Ms. Jennifer Lynn Affleck