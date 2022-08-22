Jennifer Lopez looked regal in a white wedding dress that featured a mermaid silhouette and a cathedral train for her second wedding to Ben Affleck





Jennifer Lopez at a screening of “Marry Me” in Los Angeles on February 8, 2022.Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez wore a spectacular wedding dress for her wedding to Ben Affleck.

The dress featured cap sleeves, a long train and a figure-hugging silhouette.

After officially wed in July, the couple held a ceremony at the Affleck Estate in Georgia on Saturday. Jennifer Lopez stunned in a bodycon wedding dress with a long train for her second marriage to Ben Affleck Saturday. Although they officially tied the knot in Las Vegas last month, the couple hosted family and friends at Georgia’s coastal Affleck estate this weekend for a second ceremony. Aerial photos published by TMZ showed guests arriving and walking through the compound, which was decorated in white. Despite the all-white dress code, no one stood out in the pale shade as much as Lopez. The actress and dancer was pictured in a regal dress that appeared to be backless. The dress, designed in a mermaid silhouette, featured short sleeves, a cathedral veil and a long tulle train. People reports that the dress was made by Ralph Lauren. Affleck wore a white tuxedo jacket with a black bow tie and black pants. Reps for Lopez and Lauren did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Lopez and Affleck got married on July 17 in Las Vegas and confirmed the nuptials in his newsletter on the same day. She wrote in the newsletter that “it turns out love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” referring to her first engagement with Affleck in 2002. The couple separated in 2004 and rekindled their romance in 2021. The pop star also told readers that she wore two dresses one from “an old movie” and a couture dress for her first ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel. Hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a video of Lopez wearing her first Instagram-upcycled wedding dress, which featured an A-line neckline and a simple bodice. When Appleton asked the bride how she was feeling, she said she felt “incredible.” “I’ve had this dress for so many years and just kept it,” she added. “And now I wear it on my wedding day.” Read the original article at Initiated

