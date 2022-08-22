Save on home, fashion, tech and more

Recommendations are chosen independently by the editors of Revieweds. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon is the number one place we look for the best deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, technology and more. Right now, the mega-retailer is offering even lower prices during Amazon’s first Labor Day 2022 sale. Stay here, we’re bringing you the best holiday deals available today straight to you.

Ready to celebrate Labor Day 2022 with a shopping spree? Find rock-bottom prices on some of our favorite brands, including Apple, Samsung, Cosori and Euphy, at Amazon. Keep scrolling to get the scoop on everything you need to know about the Amazon Labor Day sale, and be among the first to shop for the best holiday start deals available now.

The best early Labor Day deals at Amazon

Labor Day 2022: Buying Guide

Deals on the house during Amazon’s Labor Day sale

Do you have guests this Labor Day 2022? Take advantage of discounts on bed pillows, mattress toppers and furniture at Amazon now. In the meantime, conquer all your end-of-summer cleaning projects with deals on robot vacuums from i robot and Euphy.

Kitchen deals at Amazon’s Labor Day sale

With the return to school, you may be ready to start preparing your meals again. Get all the kitchen utensils you need right now on Amazon. Browse the Labor Day Sale at Dash Egg Cookers, Cosori Air Fryers and more.

Tech deals at Amazon’s Labor Day sale

Update your essential tech ahead of Labor Day 2022 with Amazon deals on TVs, smart speakers, home security systems, headphones and more. Look for incredible markdowns Apple, Bose, sony and LG while stocks last.

Fashion and beauty deals at Amazon’s Labor Day sale

Refresh your seasonal style with fashion and beauty deals available now during Amazon’s Labor Day 2022 Advance Sale. Save big on Nivea personal care products, Amazon Clothing and Revlon beauty essentials.

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday in September, this year the public holiday falls on monday september 5. Labor Day weekend has become unofficially known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen utensils, and more. cooking and more.

What are the best Labor Day 2022 deals?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more before the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals include appliances, mattresses, furniture, back-to-school essentials, and electronics. While some Labor Day sales are still under lock and key, we’ve already seen the first deals in each of those categories on Amazon.

Be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently to be the first to shop for the best deals available across all categories during the AmazonLabor Day 2022 sale.

When do the Labor Day deals start?

Most Labor Day sales start in early to mid-August. Right now, we’re seeing tons of early Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to appliances. Today you can shop great deals from Walmart, AmazonBest buy and more.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

Whether you’re looking for dorm room furniture or a feature-laden smart TV, Amazon covers all your shopping needs. As one of our go-to places to shop, the mega-retailer offers rock-bottom prices on top brands. While Amazon is still offering tons of daily deals, Labor Day is a great opportunity to get even more savings on everyday items. Meanwhile, for tech and smart devices, don’t miss the markdowns at Best Buy and Samsung. Right now, you can even get your hands on the latest Samsung Galaxy devices for up to $1,000 off!

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to buy the Amazon Labor Day 2022 sale?

No. Amazon Prime members and non-Amazon Prime members can purchase Labor Day markdowns on Amazon. A Prime membership can, however, give you early access to certain offers, giving you big savings on top-rated brands before supplies run out. A Prime membership also gets you free shipping, exclusive access to future sale events, and tons of other shopping perks.

If you are not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can Register for a free 30-day subscription. An Amazon Prime membership gets you free two-day shipping and lots of other perks for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those who receive eligible government assistance).

What are the best Amazon deals for shopping this Labor Day 2022?

During the Amazon labor day sale 2022 you’ll find great deals on home essentials, electronics and more. Labor Day is historically a great time to buy big-ticket items, including mattresses, furniture, appliances, televisions, and laptops. Today, on Amazon, you can already buy offers in each of these categories.

If you want to improve your visuals at home, don’t pass up theLG 65″ OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV. Starting at $2,499.99 down to just $1,596.99, the screen can be yours today for a whopping $903 markdown. In testwe found the TV to have incredible contrast and colour, an impressive range of features and a stylish design.

