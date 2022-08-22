UTSA earns first win by dominating Texas Southern





Next game: at Texas A&M Commerce 08/25/2022 | 7 p.m. ESPN+ August 25 (Thu) / 7 p.m. at Texas A&M-Commerce Story SAINT ANTONY The UTSA football program picked up its first victory of the 2022 campaign on Sunday, easily beating Texas Southern 7-0. The Roadrunners shut out their opponent for the second game in a row. Alissa Stewart kicked the scoring for the Roadrunners as in the eleventh minute Stewart collected a brilliant double assist which left the goalkeeper out of position and UTSA took a 1-0 lead. Kendall Kloza hit the ball in front to Anna Sutter who managed to cross him to Stewart for the goal. The first half scoring didn’t end there for the Roadrunners as they would go on to score three more goals before half time. Five minutes after Stewart’s score, Kiran Singh joined the party as his left-footed shot found the right-back in the net, putting the Roadrunners ahead. Isa Hernandez also scored her first goal of the season in the 21st minute, as the senior captain scored the Roadrunners’ third goal of the game thanks to a double pass from Singh and Sabrina Hillier . In the 25th minute, Stewart again found the back of the net, scoring his second goal of the day and giving UTSA a 4-0 lead. The Roadrunners would hold serve at 4-0 as both teams entered the break. At halftime, UTSA held a 20-1 advantage on shots and the starting keeper had a save to her name. UTSA started the second half of the action with a bang, as the Roadrunner scored twice in the first three minutes of action. First of all, Abby Kassal converted assists from Hernandez and Singh. Then, not even a minute later, Sutter scored his first goal of the game with a Abby Kassal pass and the Roadrunners found themselves 6-0. The Tigers defense tightened after the two early goals as TSU keeper Jaidyn Christophe made eight saves. However, UTSA managed to break through the South Texas defenses once again in the 77th minute as Marlee Fray scored the seventh and final goal of the day for the Roadrunners. As mentioned earlier, the guardians of UTSA Jill Schneider and Mia Krusinsky combined to shut out an opponent for the second straight game to start the year. Goals

UTSA : Alissa Stewart (11′ & 25′), Kiran Singh (15′), Isa Hernandez (21′), Abby Kassal (47′), Anna Sutter (48′), Marlee Fray (77′)

UST : N / A Next The Roadrunners will hit the road for their first away action of the season this Thursday, August 25, when they travel to Commerce to take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. Thursday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN+. -UTSA-

