Harlems Fashion Row partners with LVMH to support BIPOC designers





Harlem’s Fashion Row has partnered with LVMH North America to support the next generation of color designers, as part of an initiative for organizations to move towards a more diverse and equitable fashion industry. At a press conference on August 17 in New York, the partnership was revealed and marks a commitment by LVMH to support Harlem’s Fashion Row mission to discover, mentor and showcase emerging talent. of the POC through high-visibility events and custom pipeline programs, from this partnership with New York Fashion Week. For the event, LVMH will act as title sponsor of Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Annual Fashion Show at the start of NYFW in September in Harlem. To support an emerging new generation of BIPOC designers, LVMH’s role will be to not only commit resources to address the diversity issue, but to connect emerging BIPOC designers to brands within the LVMH group, including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. . , Christian Dior, Fendi and Sephora. This is the biggest partnership we’ve ever had in North America and we couldn’t be more excited. Of course, there’s a D&I component to this, but first and foremost it’s about celebrating the incredible richness of Harlem’s heritage, history, culture, art and innovation and bring it into our world. We search the world for creative talent, it’s our competitive advantage. This is the future of each of our brands, said Anish Melwani, Managing Director of LVMH North America during the press conference. Through this partnership, HFR and LVMH North America look forward to continuing their mission of giving creators of color access to the individuals and organizations that can help shape their future, said Brandice Daniel, CEO and Founder of HFR. We’ve successfully introduced a host of diverse designers to a world-class fashion curriculum comprised of invaluable tools and resources to grow their businesses and educated Gen Z on how they too can change the course of fashion . At the same time, we have created opportunities for young people to engage as early as high school, meeting the marginalized, especially HBCU students where they are at in their fashion careers. For Harlem’s Fashion Row show, three up-and-coming designers will show their work on September 6 for the show. Clarence Ruth, Jonathan Hayden and Nicole Benefield are the designers who have been chosen for this opportunity. LVMH is committed to positively impacting our communities and following the path blazed by Virgil Abloh and others who have helped foster equity and inclusion in the fashion industry by supporting and creating a pool of diverse creative talent. essential for LVMH as an organization to continue to develop color talent internally, while ensuring the relevance of our brands and products in an evolving and diverse consumer landscape. We see this partnership with HFR as a great opportunity to focus on values, culture, business and community at the same time, because these notions are not mutually exclusive, but are interconnected and mutually reinforcing. Stay inspired, follow us. Pictures: 1, 2.

