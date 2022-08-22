Nine times Jennifer Lopez wore a wedding dress, real life in Hollywood

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot for the second time on Sunday with a lavish three-day event at the Argo the actor’s $8.1 million Georgia home.

For the second nuptials, the couple tied the knot for the first time in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, the newlyweds threw a big party and set an all-white theme. Although details remain scarce on the bride’s dress, the third she wore to marry Affleck, we do know that it was a bespoke, feather-trimmed mermaid gown by American designer Ralph Lauren.

This isn’t the first time the actress has walked down the aisle both on and off screen, so Lopez has some experience in crafting the perfect wedding outfit.

Ojani Noah

For her first wedding in February 1997, to Cuban waiter Ojani Noa, Lopez wore a simple lace column dress and added white flowers to her hair. Noa wore a matching buttonhole and she carried a bouquet of white roses.

“The Wedding Planner”

For her role in the 2001 film The wedding planner, Lopez briefly wore a simple off-the-shoulder dress to the wedding. However, in cinematic fashion, she canceled the ceremony because she was in love with someone else. The same boat-neck style was ultimately chosen by Meghan Markle for her wedding to Prince Harry.

Cris Judd

In September 2001, Lopez married one of her dancers, Cris Judd, who was featured in the music video for her song, Love costs nothing. Dressed in a pale ivory dress by Valentino, with beaded and sheer sleeves and a train, Lopez also wore minimal makeup, while Judd wore a traditional morning suit.

‘Sufficient’

In the 2002 thriller Sufficient, the audience watches as Lopez’s character, Slim Hiller, marries a man named Mitch (Billy Campbell), who turns out to be violent, forcing his character to flee for his life. The figure-hugging strapless wedding dress she wore, with a dramatic, plunging front, was also memorable.

Mark Anthony

Barely six months after breaking up with Ben Affleck, Lopez married singer-songwriter Marc Anthony in June 2004. Although no pictures were ever released from the wedding, we do know that Lopez wore a Vera Wang dress and Neil Lane jewelry, and the ceremony took place in the backyard of her Beverly Hills home.

The closest audiences have ever had to a glimpse was when the couple starred together in the 2006 drama The singer, about salsa legend Hector Lavoe and his wife Nilda “Puchi” Lavoe. One scene showed Lopez in a cream 1960s A-line wedding dress.

Ben Affleck

For her Las Vegas wedding to Affleck on July 16, which took place nearly 20 years after their first engagement, Lopez wore not one, but two dresses. The first was a sleeveless Alexander McQueen dress that she described as “from an old movie.”

“I’ve had this dress for so many years,” she wrote in her On the J.Lo newsletter. “And I just kept it, kept it, kept it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

Ben Affleck x 2

For her second dress, Lopez opted for a dress from Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad’s Spring/Summer 2023 bridal collection. Alongside an image of herself wearing the off-the-shoulder white lace, Lopez wrote, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And turns out love is patient. Twenty years of patience. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.”

‘Marry me’

In a life case of mimicking art, Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad created the dramatic rose gold metallic dress Lopez wore in the 2022 film Marry me. Described as “extremely heavy”, it comprised nine layers of silk taffeta, padded with horsehair and tulle, and was covered in hand-sewn beads.

Talk to Varietycostume designer Caroline Duncan explained that “the dress weighed 95 pounds and required five people to carry it and an entourage to get Jennifer in and out, but it gave the dress that bulk”.

Ben Affleckx3

For the most recent nuptials, Lopez reportedly wore a custom gown by American designer Ralph Lauren. Keeping with the all-white theme that even guests followed, the dress was stark white, flattering mermaid cut and trimmed with feathers. With a long train, the dress was also combined with a long transparent veil.

Ben Affleck’s Georgian estate is where the actor and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their second wedding. Photo: Engel & Volkers Huntsville

Updated: August 22, 2022, 04:09