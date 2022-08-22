Elegance is back in fashion

As revivalist clothing tightens its grip on fashion, with designers referencing trends from the 1990s, the year 2000 and soon to follow the so-called Indie Sleaze of the 2010s, fall/winter collections offer a respite: a discreet undercurrent in which hemlines fall, necklines rise high and more classic silhouettes prevail.

For every Miu Miu-inspired micro mini on the runways last February, there was a full New Look-style skirt: Matthieu Blazy’s Bottega Veneta debut included mid-length versions in purple or bright yellow leather; Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons paired gray and black skirts with tonal sweaters at Prada; while at Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri coordinated traditional Bar jackets with pleated styles going to the calf.

At Patou, designer Guillaume Henry took the sportswear codes established by the eponymous brands in the 1920s and contradicted them with quilted flared skirts, turtlenecks and gold chain overlays. This collection evokes both movement, freedom and the idea of ​​comfort. I wanted to provide many options for a woman who wants to feel confident in what she wears, while also feeling comfortable, says Patou.

Back to basics

Celine AW 2022



Sacai AW 2022



Balenciaga fall-winter 2022 couture



Givenchy FW 2022



Chlo FW 2022 Philip Fior/Gorunway.com



Prada AW22 Monica Feudi



One of the most noticeable items of the fall/winter season is the white cardigan, which appears in many collections. Prada and Loewe had classic ribbed versions featuring each brand’s logo on the front; at Chlo and Bottega Veneta, the tank top was clean, tucked into trousers or jeans; while Sacais’ slightly sheer iteration was paired with a long black skirt.

One of the most talked about items of the season was the white waistcoat, which appeared in many collections

The luxury waistcoat was part of a general trend of simplification by designers who went back to basics. I sought the ideal of ease but also of acceleration, the kind originating in New York, explains the khaite designer Catherine Holstein, who showed white crew-neck t-shirts with blazers and black jeans and oversized. Classic silhouettes made memorable by details, she says.

True blue denim was a big feature throughout the show Hedi Slimanes Celine included 18 pairs of jeans, usually lightly washed and cut wide at the leg; at Givenchy, designer Matthew Williams paired simple white tops with loose skater styles; and at Alaa, designer Pieter Mulier gave denim flares and slipped into a white shirt a classic combo if any. Even Demna Gvasalia’s latest couture collection for Balenciaga included jeans and a t-shirt.

These are items our customers buy to elevate their everyday look, a classic with a twist, says Libby Page, senior market editor at Net-a-Porter. Sales of Loewes logo tank tops confirmed this to us by selling out worldwide within the first week of uploading.

A touch of drama

Chloe AW22 Filippo Fior/Gorunway.com



Stella McCartney AW22



Gucci AW22



Sacai AW22



Prada AW22 Monica Feudi



Loewe AW22



The mood for winter coats is larger than life thinks Tom Wolfes Bonfire of the VanitiesIvana Trump at her peak or the original TV series of Dynasty. No shrinking violets here.

Bold colors and vibrant prints have been dubbed the Dopamine Band-Aid, an optimistic armor to counter everyday reality

At Anthony Vaccarello’s flagship show for Saint Laurent, the main event was oversized outerwear: faux fur coats with nothing underneath; trench coats with massive shoulder pads and lapels; and wide-necked jackets paired with long, flowing dresses and shiny bracelets. Stella McCartney and Gucci also played with oversized faux furs; Both Versace and Acne puffed up the coat of the dress; while Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu took tailored outerwear to its over-the-top conclusion.

Leather played a key role. At Prada, the black and pink versions were given strong shoulders; Ann Demeulemeester sent biker jackets to the ground; and Jonathan Anderson deconstructed a classic shearling at Loewe.

Leather outerwear was prevalent at many runways, long biker jackets at Chlo, solid pink belted coats at Prada and vinyl at Courrges, says Holly Tenser, womenswear buying manager at Browns. Floor-length coats have been my highlight this season, with amazing neutral options at Givenchy and classic black wool at Elleme.

Blackout

Valentino AW22



Loewe AW22



Givenchy AW22



Erdem AW22 Jason Lloyd Evans



Stella McCartney AW22



Bold colors and vibrant prints have had plenty of airtime since Covid hit the dopamine band-aid, a kind of optimistic armor to counter the grim reality of everyday life. This look is still going strong this season, but so is the practical black to roll up the sleeves and carry on.

At Net-a-Porter, black has always reigned supreme and is still our best performing color

Pierpaolo Picciolis’ Valentino fall/winter show included just two colors, playing as a two-part act a series of gloriously vibrant hot pink looks, against a matching pink set, and 33 all-black looks that varied only in cut and texture. Givenchy also showed a funeral procession of dark looks that played with band tees, and Ralph Lauren, which showed at the Museum of Modern Art, offered a slinky collection of black, white and red only.

It’s a move buyers will love because nothing sells better than black. At Net-a-Porter, black has always reigned supreme, it’s still our best performing color yet and our biggest investment, says Page. For fall/winter, the retailer bought 700 black dress options alone for every shape, size, aesthetic and beyond.

Neglected dressing

Fendi AW22



Simone Rocha SS22



Nancy Dojaka AW22



Stella McCartney AW22



Erdem AW22 Jason Lloyd Evans



Gucci AW22



Lingerie-inspired details, including lace, sheer materials and silky briefs, appeared on the catwalks from New York to Paris, as designers reinterpreted the usually hidden codes of everyday life. Simone Rocha styled sheer, embroidered dresses over gray wool shorts and separates; Gucci included a black lace bodysuit with thigh high stockings under a large faux fur coat; while Fendi’s opening look featured a pale pink and red ruffled nglige under a fur bolero.

Stella McCartney’s layering of men’s coats over strappy dresses showed us how to wear lingerie as ready-to-wear today, Net-a-Porters Page adds, or with a simple sweater as brilliantly done at Bottega Veneta.

Many designers have incorporated lingerie with sequins, another recurring detail of the season, elevating the theme to occasion wear. Emerging designer Nensi Dojaka has played with bras and strappy detailing since her debut at London Fashion Week in 2019; this season, her latest looks included a sequined sheer top and matching tights and dress that twisted at the top before cascading to the floor.

In a collection inspired by progressive Berlin artists of the 1930s, Erdem offered a more modest take on the trend, with a series of embroidered V-neck dresses paired with long sequined sashes. Party wear is definitely back in full force, adds Browns Tenser.

Check out our latest fashion stories first follow @financialtimesfashion on Instagram