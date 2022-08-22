Large-scale apparel recycling is a significant infrastructural need in fashion, and some brands are taking the lead in accelerating it.
With a mission to minimize all apparel waste, circular brand For Days has implemented a take-back system to process, recycle, upcycle and resell large quantities of returned apparel and is opening the service to other brands and retailers – starting with his first partner, Bombas.
The B Corp, best known for its humanitarian goals and comfy socks, is partnering with For Days to reduce landfill waste. To date, Bombas has raised 50 million sock donations for homeless people, while For Days has rescued nearly a million pounds of clothing from landfill.
The For Days “Tale Back Bag” works the same way as a cleaning kit. Available for $10, Bombas shoppers fill the branded Take Back bag with not only used Bombas clothing and accessories, but any other clothing from any other brand (in any condition) to be recycled responsibly. In exchange for their recycling efforts, customers get $10 in Bombas store credit.
Brands like Thousand Fell – as part of its SuperCircle initiative – are also fueling a large-scale recovery for brands like Reformation, Mate the Label and TenTree. As with everything, scale is key, and the process involves tedious sorting to ensure materials – whether cotton, polyester, nylon or rubber (shoes are accepted in this program) – are put to their best use.
For Days said there are no textile limits to what it can accept and process at this time. As for what’s next, the company said it has 10 brands in the works for which it will announce takeover programs over the next year. “Our community is truly our pulse,” said For Days co-founder Kristy Caylor.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/why-for-days-bombas-bet-on-take-back-programs-1235300699/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
