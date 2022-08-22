“This is not a dress rehearsal” – JoeBucsFan.com

August 21, 2022

If you compare this Saturday night’s preseason finale to the 9/11 opener in Dallas, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles might laugh at you.

Perhaps it’s the former Bowles player, who thinks the August games don’t represent a tryout or a window into the team’s collective performance.

“Nothing but doing chemistry together. It’s not a dress rehearsal, because the regular season is 10 times more intense than that. It’s a completely different matter,” Bowles told local New York media when he was the Jets’ head coach in 2016.

Many coaches consider Game 3 of the preseason to be the “dress rehearsal” game. Joe even found quotes from Bucco Bruce Arians talking about how teams “learn a lot about themselves” in pre-season competitions.

No matter how you turn it, Joe is confident the Bucs will face plenty of starters on Saturday in Indianapolis. Tom Brady likes to play a little preseason, and the Bucs are trying to build chemistry on an offense that could have seven new players contributing a lot.

As Joe overheard a grumpy analyst say of Julio Jones and Kyle Rudolph, “They need their time Tommy,” referring to Brady.

Joe can’t argue with that, and they lost a lot during Brady’s vacation in mid-August. There’s plenty of practice to come to make up for lost “Tommy time,” but Joe suspects Bowles will give Jones and Rudolph some game time on Saturday to speed up their learning curve.