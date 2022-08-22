Fashion
Dandy Del Mar is the perfect menswear brand for your Mediterranean summer
If all knitted polo shirts, johnny collars and linen-on-linen outfits didn’t warn you, menswear is having a moment of relaxation. Over the past year, we’ve seen a lot more interest in resort clothing brands, which is part of a larger trend towards more comfortable clothing in general. Today’s men’s casual wear is all about the old-school, laid-back vibe, with the trend of the shortest shorts in the recent history of men’s fashion. And while the latest trends in menswear increasingly lead us to dress like our grandparents, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially when the end result is that he looks like he’s dressed for a holiday. on the Italian Riviera.
There are many established brands that have shifted their design in this direction, such as the new redesign Abercrombie & Fitch or the latest collections of Aim Leon Dore and Todd Snyder.
But there’s one resort clothing brand we keep coming back to again and again, rising menswear brand Dandy Del Mar.
The company came onto the scene just as the men embraced the Mediterranean Talented Mr. Ripley aesthetic. But the folks at Dandy Del Mar didn’t just experiment with old-school recreation, they perfected it.
This summer, some of the brand’s new product launches sold out as fast as they could restock. If you haven’t heard of Dandy Del Mar until now, check out some of the brand’s best designs in this episode of SPYs Brand Spotlight.
Brisa Dandy Del Mar linen shirt and pants
Is it Mediterranean? Cuban? Something new? Whatever you want to call it, we love that vibe. It’s a cool, laid-back look perfect for lakeside weekends, pool parties or coastal vacations.
Brisa linen shirt
Brisa linen pants
Dandy Del Mar: Old California Swimwear
Dandy Del Mar opened its doors over six years ago and specializes in retro leisurewear reminiscent of old Hollywood to 1970s Malibu. Swimwear makes up about half of their collection for men, offering a variety of thigh-bearing pieces in old-school colors and patterns. Geometric prints and dark browns and yellows give their trunks a distinct nod to the California coast that will look as good in town as it does on the dock.
Cassis square swim brief
Dandy Del Mar: Extraordinary Leisurewear
The piece de resistance, however, is the Sebastian knit shirt. This johnny necklace knitted polo shirt made the biggest noise of the collection. Available in four colours, it’s designed to lovingly embrace the body within while being made from a cotton blend that’s not too thin for cool temperatures but not too thick when the weather warms up. Each color plays with a geometric pattern you might recognize from an old faded photo of your uncle in his heyday. You might even recognize Sebastian’s brown knit shirt from an appearance by the rising superstar, Simu Liu, on Good Morning America. He also owns the green, according to his Instagram account.
The Sebastian shirt
Dandy Del Mar: knitted sets for summer and holidays
While the selections on the site are still limited, you can certainly create a full late summer lineup or get a head start on planning a warm weather vacation in the dead of winter. Highly recommended linen pants, terrycloth shirts and leather slides make Dandy Del Mar a great fit paradise.
The best part: almost every coin can be purchased with a matching counterpart. The pieces aren’t so designed that you can’t wear them without each other, but if you find yourself digging the waffle-knit shirt, there’s a pair of shorts to match. The Grenadine shorts and shirt are our favorite sets.
Even towards the end of summer, with the sunlight getting shorter day by day and every night a bit cooler, that doesn’t mean you have to put your sunny pieces in the closet just yet ( says the writer who lives in a perpetually hot city). And that doesn’t mean that you have to interrupt your summer shopping, that it’s still hot there. But the next time you’re reaching for something really new in the closet, Dandy Del Mar might have just what you didn’t know you needed.
Cannes waffle-knit shirt
Cannes waffle knit shorts
