Phillies blow 3 leads, again lose horribly to Mets – Phillies Nation

Connor Brogdon allowed a game-tying three-run home run in seventh against the Mets. (Photo by Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire)

Final score: Mets 10, Phillies 9

Sunday’s season series finale against New York was arguably as farcical as any of the previous 18 matchups between the Phillies and Mets this season. Maybe the epic six-point slump in the ninth was worse. Or the one time they weren’t hit at Citi Field. How about Nick Plummer’s home run against Corey Knebel?

This one however, was a long and painful march to the final. It was a four hour and 26 minute contest with a 46 minute rain delay in between.

The Phillies gave up three leads and lost 9-8. On the day prized reliever Seranthony Domnguez was placed on the disabled list, the Phillies bullpen had two saves in one game for only the second time this season.

Two clutch homers from Mark Canha late in the game were the difference between a series split and a 1-3 series loss.

Down 7-4 in the seventh, Canha threw a first-pitch fastball at Connor Brogdon over the left-field wall to tie the game. Brogdon was not sharp in his first straight outing since June.

With David Robertson pitching in the ninth inning on consecutive days, Canha went even further to put his team ahead, 9-8. Brandon Nimmo added a home run against Tyler Cyr, who made his major league debut. It turned out to be an extremely valuable insurance run.

Then the impossible happened. No, the Phillies did not come back against Edwin Diaz. They actually had a chance against him. The first two batters reached after Diaz threw just two pitches. Bryson Stott hit one on the warning runs and pinch hitter Darick Hall had the tying run in running position, but Diaz pulled it out to end the game. An earned run scored against Diaz in an outing for only the seventh time this season.

Had the Mets not returned, the defining moment of the game would have been Jean Segura’s home run in the eighth against Trevor May. It was Segura’s 12th career home run against the Mets.

It’s long been established that the Mets have embarrassed the Phillies this season. With thousands of raucous Mets fans in the stands, Sunday’s loss made some painful truths even more apparent. The Phillies may be good enough to make the playoffs, but they don’t stand a chance in the world against the Mets, a team the Phillies should beat if they want a storybook to end this season. .

Director Rob Thomson, of course, disagrees with this assessment.

“We’ll face them again hopefully,” Thomson said. “Playoff baseball is a little different than the regular season, but I think for the most part in the last two series we’ve played them pretty close.”

Gibson struggles to command

Kyle Gibson struggled with command issues on his shortest outing in a month. After the Phillies secured a fourth-place finish in the first, Gibson allowed two unearned runs after a sloppy play by the Phillies defense. With one out and Daniel Vogelbach on base after a first walk, Canha grounded Alec Bohm who likely would have been a force out at second if Bohm hadn’t blasted the baseball.

The extra out given to the Mets came back to bite the Phillies. Mets catcher Michael Perez scored his fourth RBI of the series on a two-run hit to center. Bradley Zimmer misplayed the ball, forcing a play at home plate after a run had already been scored. Stott threw a near-perfect hopper at JT Realmuto, but he couldn’t catch it and apply the tag on Brett Baty. Gibson was retired after 105 pitches in 4 1/3 innings.

The Phillies also lost a six RBI performance, two Bohm three-run home runs.

Bohm’s first bombshell came late in the first against Mets starter Jose Butto, who allowed three runs before recording one out in his MLB debut.

His second three-point shot once again came with the game all tied up. Butto threw Bohm a suspended 1-1 change that the Phillies third baseman took the other way. The 348-foot shot, which hit the right-field foul post, was the Phillies’ shortest homer since June 1.

Realmuto’s first brace was the 200th of his career.

At four hours and 26 minutes, Sunday’s game was only four minutes away from being the longest nine-inning game in National League history.

The Phillies’ wildcard lead over the Brewers has shrunk to 1.5 games. The Padres, who won against the Nationals, are now half a game ahead of the Phillies for fifth place.

Sunday marks only the third time the Phillies have lost under Rob Thomson while scoring four or more runs.

