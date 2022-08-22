Bringing flower power into a spaghetti dress is Ananya Panday for Liger Promotions





Less than a week left for Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda liger to be released in theaters. Both actors are busy assisting their fans at promotional events for the film. Not only are we blown away by their energy and charm, but their phenomenal fashion choices make us fall in love with the duo every time. For the Bengaluru promotions, Ananya Panday wore a chic floral midi dress by clothing brand House of CB. The spaghetti dress featured a plunging neckline with front tie bows and a thigh-high side slit that added drama to the outfit. She wore a pair of dainty earrings and kept it simple and subtle with minimal nude makeup and open braids. Also Read: 5 Times Ananya Panday Wore Fashion-Forward Outfits for Liger Promotions Ananya Panday’s casual style is also very stylish and fashionable and we have enough proof of that. Ananya was photographed in a brightly colored outfit by clothing brand Orseundiris, for Liger promotions recently. She wore a horizontal striped ribbed top with multicolored suspenders and teamed it with a pair of flared pants in bright red. Ananya’s white sneakers added the perfect subtlety to the bright outfit. Accessorizing the look with a pair of gold necklace and a pair of gold earrings, Ananya kept her mane loose in beachy waves and opted for minimal makeup with well-defined eyes and lip tint. pink. Also Read: Ananya Panday in Glorious Embroidered Rs 1.25 Lakh Anita Dongre lehenga Is a picture of elegance For another promotional event, Ananya Panday was seen adorning a matching neon lime set from clothing brand Elleme. The actor paired a short sleeve crop top with white collars with a mini skirt and looked super cool and sporty. She opted for a pair of white pointy heels from Christian Louboutin, adding the right amount of dramatic edge to her outfit. Keeping her makeup minimal and her hair loose, Ananya looked chic. We can’t decide just one look from Ananya that is our favorite. We all just love them. Read also : Ananya Panday gives her cut-out evening dress a sporty touch with matching sneakers

