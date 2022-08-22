AYR will launch menswear in September – WWD

After eight years of selling classic womenswear, AYR is branching out into menswear for fall.

He brought Brice Pattison, a veteran male designer who has worked for J. Crew, Todd Snyder and the Black Tux, on board as creative director. Pattison, who is married to AYR co-founder Maggie Winter, has created a 60-piece collection of key men’s pieces – ranging from jeans and graphic tees to overcoats – that tick all the boxes in the life of the modern man.

AYR, which stands for All Year Round, was started by Winter and college friend Max Bonbrest as a direct-to-consumer company focused on key pieces that are ageless and seasonless. The company has been profitable since 2020 and is on track to hit $60 million in sales in 2022, 10 times its pre-pandemic volume, according to Bonbrest. It has only received one round of institutional funding – a $4 million Series A in 2016 – but is otherwise self-funded.

98% of sales come from e-commerce and 90% are at full price. AYR’s oversized button-up shirt The Deep End has been named one of Oprah’s favorite things of 2021. Waitlists for top-selling styles have reached over 25,000 and restocks are selling out in a few days.

“Sometimes the simplest things were really the hardest to find,” she said. “Our mission is to create confidence through clothing.” Whether it’s denim, knitwear, outerwear or dresses, he strives to “honor the heritage and craftsmanship of fine apparel, while understanding and meeting the needs of today’s consumer.

Bonbrest said AYR’s goal has also always been to appeal to a wide range of people, so moving into menswear was a “super natural evolution.”

“As an independent and profitable company, we are in the unique position of being able to chart our own course,” she said. “We have a very light but expert team that runs an extremely efficient d-to-c [direct-to-consumer] Company. So the goal for the company is to continue to reinvest all of its profits into improving the design and expanding our offerings, which brings us to this new category of menswear.

Denim is a base of the line. Geordie wood

The team has been talking about expanding into menswear for a while and will release a tight assortment centered around pieces that “never go out of style,” she said. “We produce in small quantities to ensure less waste. We believe the best materials are worth the investment, so each piece is team tested, can layer over your existing wardrobe, and last season after season, year after year.

In addition to being part of the family, Pattison’s background working with Todd Snyder and Frank Muytjens at J. Crew, then spending five years with Snyder when he launched his own brand, made him the ideal choice for create the men’s collection.

“A lot of what Max described about the women’s brand resonates with me personally, but resonates with a lot of men as well,” he said. So he seized the opportunity to “create clothes that fold into an existing wardrobe”.

The line features updated bases. Geordie wood

Made in LA denim is a “solid foundation” of the offering, with sweaters created from Italian yarns and a double-breasted camel hair Italian melton wool coat, which Pattison described as “a gem of the crown of this tight assortment.

There are thick flannel overshirts, Peruvian pima cotton t-shirts, a reversible down vest, a cotton twill peacoat, terrycloth hoodies, crew necks and pants, a fisherman sweater in merino wool, khaki pants and button-up shirts in bold stripes, he said. The pants have “classic dress” details, such as side tabs on the waistbands, eliminating the need for a belt.

Prices range from $65 for t-shirts and $200 for denim to $985 for the 100% wool overcoat. Shirts range from $145 to $195, sweaters and sweatshirts from $145 to $275, pants from $195 to $225, and vests and bomber jackets from $245 to $365.

The fit of the men’s collection is “casual” and easy, he said. “We definitely don’t have a slim fit. And we have nothing overdone and baggy. We’re going to that place where you wear the clothes and the clothes don’t wear you.

Addressing the assortment as a whole, Pattison called the styles “very grounded, versatile and enduring from a fashion standpoint.

“One of the things about AYR as a brand is its voice. When you come to AYR, you know you’ll be shown items you know, but maybe you wear [them] in another way. And I’m excited to bring that to menswear.

The men’s assortment is classic and sophisticated. Geordie wood

Pattison selected the pieces for the launch collection after exploring what he would need to pack in his carry-on for a trip: a nice pair of jeans, a t-shirt, a poplin shirt and more “key items that a man can pack in his suitcase that would encompass everything, work, and last forever,” he explained. “And when he comes back from the trip, he can use them again.”

Bonbrest is confident of the success of the upcoming men’s launch, but wouldn’t venture a guess on the size of the category, saying the launch is small and the company is waiting to see how it fares before making any projections.

The men’s line will launch on September 12 exclusively on the company’s e-commerce site.