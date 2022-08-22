Fashion
The Venice Film Festival will be a playground for fashion, thanks to Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet
The Venice Film Festival is the cool big sister of Cannes. Less glitzy, more enthusiastic, the fresh, freckled celebrities from their summer vacations are happy to jump out of the motorboats as they head for the premieres through the city’s canals. That’s not to say sensible appears anywhere in the dress code. Venice offers glamour. The electric feel in the air as the fall movie season dawns is reflected in the style, as stars go the extra mile to pose against the scenic backdrop.
Think back to the Lady Gagas Veneto moment in pink feathered Valentino on the A star is born promotional course. The energy surrounding the first was on another level, there was thunder, lightning, rain! Remembers stylist Gagas Sandra Amador. I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to replicate a moment like that. It was so intense, exciting, beautiful and surreal at the same time.
Previous Venice fashion highlights also include Gwyneth Paltrow giving a good blush, Prada in bows in 2011, Madonnas Miu Miu moment the same year, and that quintessential Dior fairytale look from Jennifer Lawrence in 2017. This year, participants have big fashion shoes to fill. But Hollywood’s new guard is hungry for it.
Step up Timothe Chalamet, the 26-year-old known for his Tom Ford electric couture and Haider Ackermann directional suits. Chalamet will be in town to promote Luca Guadagninos bones and allin which he plays a angsty teenage cannibal alongside Chlo Sevigny (fingers crossed that her presence will shake things up on the wardrobe front as well). Expect interesting cuts (remember his sequined Louis Vuitton harness?), potentially bare torsos (hello Oscars 2022) and thoughtful jewelry (his vintage Cartier brooch is still our favorite).
Timothy and Harry Styles’ double whammy on the red carpet might be too much for some to handle. The styles will exchange the love on tour scene for stage and rehearse to represent Olivia Wildes film don’t worry darling, in which he takes the lead alongside Florence Pugh. Known for his cheerful and nostalgic performance wear, Styles once said vogue that the clothes are there for fun and experimentation, as Wilde said, it’s quite powerful and quite extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence. Anything can happen on opening night.
Pugh, too, is a shameless magpie with an eye for sparkle, and has developed a penchant for punky cuts that say a lot about her character (her recent hot pink Valentino moment shows she’ll wear whatever she wants when she wants, thank you very much).
Stylists, accordingly, are pumped. We’re really excited to bring young talent to Venice, as it’s a great place for them to explore their fashion identity,” says Zadrian Smith, who has worked tirelessly this summer on the Dragon House promotional tour with his partner, Sarah Edmiston.
Don’t think that the titans of TinselTowns won’t do everything for Venice, a real fashion playground. Encouraged by the brands, which have set up entire dressing rooms, actors and actresses feel encouraged to go big, says Zadrian, with Sarah adding: That’s why you see fashion favourites, like Julianne Moore, Penlope Cruz and Cate Blanchett, doing it beautifully year after year. They’re not afraid to embrace the glamor of the occasion.
Blanchett will indeed be there to promote Tr, in which she plays Lydia Tr, the first female conductor of one of Germany’s most renowned orchestras. The Aussie star, who is already generating Oscar buzz, has strong ties to Armani and McQueen, but will have to balance those relationships with her new, greener approach to red carpet attire. (Some Alexander McQueen archives, please!).
Smith and Edmiston hope vintage wins out this year, but they predict drama via metallic embellishments, cutouts and bold jewelry. These nonchalant press operations on the water taxis, meanwhile, will be all about holiday-inspired cocktail attire, as Venice celebrates the last of summer in true glitzy style. Light, camera, action.
