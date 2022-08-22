Spruce up your wardrobe with these K-Drama-inspired men’s outfits

The Korean wave has taken the world by storm in fashion, beauty, entertainment and more. And when it comes to Korean dramas, one can expect not only gripping stories and swoon-worthy characters, but also major fashion statements set by prominent on-screen actors. These sartorial highlights are not limited to women; many men’s ensembles are just as striking and, more importantly, are actually versatile looks that work off-screen. If you’re thinking of refreshing your wardrobe, consider these K-drama inspired outfits for men, which are extremely stylish, comfortable and effortlessly fashionable.

Whether it’s Kim Hae-Kyung’s styles in dinner companion (2020) or Ri Jeong-hyeok in Crash landing on you (2019-2020), these Korean drama characters serve high fashion purposes that are here to stay.

From their dark-hued tuxedos to classic ensembles of denim jeans and polo shirts, the leading men in Korean dramas have set the fashion quotient high. Borrow these ideas to revamp your wardrobe by putting together the right ensemble that reflects your personality, and we’re sure it will leave a lasting impression on whoever you meet.

Here are some outfits for men inspired by Korean dramas

Kim Hae Kyung in dinner companion

Song Seung-heon plays the handsome psychiatrist Kim Hae-Kyung in the 2020 Korean drama series. His clothing choices are elegant and sophisticated while having a playful and relaxed undertone.

Gone are the days of just wearing a plain, dark-colored suit to work. Think patterned or textured suits with a plain shirt or, conversely, a patterned shirt with colorful prints paired with a plain suit for a more laid-back vibe.

For a sportier look, pair polo shirts, linen shirts and mandarin collars with tailored suits and be sure to turn heads at work. Take ideas from this K-drama and upgrade your outfits with style.



Sae Ro Yi Park in Itaewon-class

Who said that street style and loose, comfortable clothes were just for teenagers? Get inspired by Park Seo-joon, who plays Park Sae Ro Yi in Itaewon-class (2020), to rock street style cool growing up. Park is a student who goes through the harsh realities of life and ends up in prison before becoming a restaurateur. Kim Da-Mi portraying Jo Yi Seo is the female lead in this K-drama.

The series features plenty of style advice via the masculine thread. Channel your street style at its best while feeling comfy in baggy jeans, cargo pants, oversized shirts, bomber and denim jackets, sweaters and hoodies. Dark colors and undertones will also help keep the look from being too overdone.

Layering and creating ensembles with oversized garments is key to pulling off this look. It not only gives you a childish charm, but also accentuates your broad shoulders. Complete the look with a pair of combat boots for added height and edgy style.

Plus, since many of us are still working in hybrid mode or completely at home, this K-drama-inspired outfit can be both stylish and practical.



Ri Jeong-hyeok in Crash landing on you

One of the most popular K-dramas — Crash landing on you – has countless moments that serve as Korean fashion lenses. The series continues to be a huge hit and stars Son Ye-Jin as Yoon Se-ri who lands in North Korea after her paragliding adventure goes awry. Here, she meets and falls in love with Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin).

Ri looks dapper in turtlenecks, knit sweaters and jackets, which amp up her military look but also give off a more laid-back vibe. Turtlenecks are popular in South Korea, and this K-drama features styles that are ideal not only for Korean men, but also for global audiences.

While you can pair turtlenecks with long overcoats or a Chesterfield coat for a formal look, a baseball jacket or cropped cardigan can make your ensemble more casual. Avoid bright colors and contrasting tones. Here, Ri hits the mark with a myriad of shades of blacks and grays to maintain a balanced look.



Kim Shin in Guardian: the lonely and the god

Speaking of Korean men’s winter fashion, Gong Yoo ticks all the boxes as Kim Shin in the Korean fantasy drama Guardian: the lonely and the god (2016-2017), also known as Leprechaun. Kim is cursed to be an immortal goblin, and the only way out is to find a human wife.

Gong looks good in fancy printed suits and shirts. Meanwhile, neutral-colored turtlenecks, dark long trench coats, and knitted sweaters appear throughout the series, which bring out a playful side of him, keeping the ensemble chic and sophisticated.

While you can follow this style, avoid contrasting shades and pay attention to the length of trench coats. A trench coat helps accentuate a person’s height and enhances the whole look with a touch of sophistication. However, it can also make you look shorter if the coat is too long.



Kim Seon Ho in start

Another classic K-drama inspired menswear idea that you can never go wrong with is to create an outfit with matching shades. A color-coordinated outfit is just as stylish and bold as the other styles on this list. Beware of such an outfit in start (2020- ).

Kim Seon-Ho plays Han Ji Pyung in the series. It also stars Seo Dal Mi as Bae Suzy and Naam Joo-hyuk as Nam Do San, who are aspiring tech entrepreneurs ready to launch their careers in South Korea’s cutting-edge competitive market.

Take inspiration from Han’s attire where he pairs the suit with a blue striped shirt underneath. While you can experiment with colors for tailored outerwear, you can also try completing the ensemble with a lighter plain shirt in a similar or patterned color.



Moon Gang Tae in It’s okay not to be okay

Everyone has days when they want to ditch the formal look and dress more carefree. Kim Soo-hyun’s character, Moon Gang Tae, in It’s okay not to be okay (2020) is an example that gives off a laid-back boy-next-door vibe.

Men’s outfits inspired by this K-drama character are fun and comfortable. The character shows that everyday minimalist clothing can also be tailored to make a style statement. An oversized white t-shirt paired with denim jeans is the bare necessities for this look. Complete the outfit with a loose flannel or denim shirt for a more rustic look, or turn to plaid shirts.

The style goes well with the character who works in a psychiatric ward and doesn’t seem to have time for love or romance in her life.



Lee Gon in The King: Eternal Monarch

When The King: Eternal Monarch released in 2020, male lead Lee Min-Ho tried out for the role of Lee Gon and became a style icon for his fashion sense in this series. Serving up freshly made ideas for men’s outfits, this Korean drama shows off impeccable casual winter and summer outfits for every taste.

Lee jazzes up the basic turtlenecks of Korean men’s wardrobe with a furry variation under a long trench coat. Colors are usually kept in solid tones of blacks, browns and beiges. You can also go for a layered look by adding a monochrome vest over the turtleneck.

For a more intense look, opt for leather jackets over the turtleneck and turn heads wherever you go. This K-drama inspired men’s outfit is all about stylish Korean fashion with global appeal.

In one episode, he also wore a cropped white kimono-style jacket, which gave a more modern vibe. The style goes perfectly with Lee Gon who is a monarch but goes to a parallel world via a portal.



Vincenzo Cassano in Vincenzo

One of the most popular K-dramas of recent times, Vincenzo (2021-) revolves around Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong-ki) who is a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer and member-advisor of the Cassano family.

If you’re up for a potential lawsuit, take notes from this dapper lawyer. A sleek black suit with a casual tie and waistcoat completes his formal look. For a little more drama, wear a pair of black sunglasses and be sure to create a buzz at work. Experiment with smart colors like whites and beiges and meet clients in style.



(Main image credit: Crash Landing on You/ © tvN/ IMDb; Vincenzo/ © tvN/ IMDb; Feature image credit: Vincenzo/ © tvN/ IMDb)