Emaar to sell fashion retailer Namshi to Alabbars Noon for $335.2 million





Emaar, Dubai’s largest listed developer, is to sell its online fashion platform Namshi to e-commerce company Noon for $335.2 million. The Emaars Board of Directors has approved in principle the sale of its subsidiary Emaar Malls e-commerce unit Namshi to Noon, subject to the approval of the Noons Board of Directors, on company said in a statement late Friday at the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded. Detailed information will be disclosed once Noon’s board approvals are formally received, Emaar board member Ahmad Al Matrooshi said in the statement. The planned divestment is with a related party to the company, noting that the affected board member did not attend or vote at the meeting. The United Arab Emirates has seen a significant increase in online shopping, further accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The country’s e-commerce retail market reached a record $3.9 billion in 2020growing at 53% annually, with the sector accounting for 8% of the overall retail market, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported. E-commerce licenses issued by the emirate jumped 63% in the first half of 2021, the economic development ministry said. Consulting firm AT Kearney estimated that GCC’s e-commerce revenue grew almost fivefold, from $5 billion in 2015 to $24 billion last year, predicting it will continue to thrive thanks to a permanent shift in consumer behaviors. Amazon is the largest e-commerce player in the United Arab Emirates, with net sales of around $500 million in 2021, according to data from ecommerceDB. Namshi was second with $249 million, while Noon, the portal backed by Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, followed with $169 million. The prize will be a cash consideration of $335.2 million, Emaar’s statement to the DFM said. The cash consideration above is Namshi’s equity value, which is equivalent to $350 million of the company’s enterprise value. This is adjusted for enterprise level debt and required normalized working capital. Emaar will receive the equity value in consideration for the sale, the statement added. The DFM had suspended trading in Emaar shares on Friday morning until it received clarification from the company on the results of its board meeting. The company first bought a 51% stake in Namshi for $151 million in 2017 from Rocket Internets Global Fashion Group. He then acquired the remaining stake in the online fashion retailer for $129.5 million. Emaar Malls’ full acquisition of Namshi came two years after it made an 11-hour bid to acquire rival platform Souq.com, which was eventually sold to Amazon for $580 million in 2017. Mr Alabbar launched the billion-dollar e-commerce platform Noon with the help of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in 2017. Last week, Emaar agreed to acquire the entire Port of Dubai Creek from Dubai Holding for 7.5 billion dirhams. Updated: August 22, 2022, 03:14

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2022/08/20/emaar-agrees-to-sell-fashion-retailer-namshi-to-alabbars-noon-for-3352m/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos