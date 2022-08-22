Kacey Musgraves dazzles in a bodycon butterfly dress while celebrating her 34th birthday

Kacey Musgraves decided to spread her wings on her 34th birthday on Sunday.

The singer-songwriter wore a form-fitting black dress covered in beautiful, vibrant blue butterflies.

The star’s dress didn’t touch her tanned shoulders, starting just above her chest and ending far down her legs.

Her long locks were adorned with a number of illuminated multicolored lights.

She told her fans that one of her stylists “thread real lights in her hair.”

The star then shared a clip where she ate quite a few fried crickets at a lovely restaurant.

In the video, she donned a zebra print dress that covered her shoulders and slender arms.

She hesitantly removed a blanket of fried crickets, eyeing him suspiciously.

As she worried about the smell of her breath, a man at the table, possibly her stepfather Cole Schafer, said he wouldn’t kiss her ‘right after’ she ate the strange treat.

After eating it, she said it was basically “nothing”, apparently not as offensive as she thought.

Musgraves’ birthday celebration marked a rare day off for the star who has been very busy in recent months.

His version of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love was released on the Elvis movie soundtrack in June.

Besides that, the star celebrated her birthday in Japan as she performed in several shows there over the weekend.