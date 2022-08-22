Fashion
Kacey Musgraves dazzles in a bodycon butterfly dress while celebrating her 34th birthday
Kacey Musgraves decided to spread her wings on her 34th birthday on Sunday.
The singer-songwriter wore a form-fitting black dress covered in beautiful, vibrant blue butterflies.
The star’s dress didn’t touch her tanned shoulders, starting just above her chest and ending far down her legs.
Soaring: Kacey Musgraves decided to spread her wings on her 34th birthday on Sunday
Her long locks were adorned with a number of illuminated multicolored lights.
She told her fans that one of her stylists “thread real lights in her hair.”
The star then shared a clip where she ate quite a few fried crickets at a lovely restaurant.
Tight look: The singer-songwriter wore a tight black dress covered in beautiful vibrant blue butterflies
Dining: The star then shared a clip where she ate quite a few fried crickets at a lovely restaurant
Stripes: In the video, she donned a zebra print dress that covered her shoulders and slender arms
In the video, she donned a zebra print dress that covered her shoulders and slender arms.
She hesitantly removed a blanket of fried crickets, eyeing him suspiciously.
As she worried about the smell of her breath, a man at the table, possibly her stepfather Cole Schafer, said he wouldn’t kiss her ‘right after’ she ate the strange treat.
Not getting fucked: As she worried about the smell of her breath, a man at the table, possibly her beau Cole Schafer, said he wouldn’t “kiss you right after” that she ate the strange candy
Cheers: To help him eat his cricket, one of his friends to another at the same time
Take a day off: Musgraves’ birthday celebration marked a rare day off for the star who has been very busy in recent months
After eating it, she said it was basically “nothing”, apparently not as offensive as she thought.
Musgraves’ birthday celebration marked a rare day off for the star who has been very busy in recent months.
His version of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love was released on the Elvis movie soundtrack in June.
Besides that, the star celebrated her birthday in Japan as she performed in several shows there over the weekend.
International shows: In addition to that, Kacey Musgraves celebrated her birthday in Japan because she performed in several shows there over the weekend (pictured June 2022)
