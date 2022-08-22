Fashion
Abbie Chatfield goes on a huge rant about a VERY revealing $1,245 dress
She has never been shy about wearing revealing outfits.
But even Abbie Chatfield lost her words over a very risque sparkly mini dress for sale on popular online clothing store, Revolve.
The Masked Singer star ranted about a green dress from American brand Poster Girl, which retails for AU$1,245.99 and features two large slits on either side, simply held together by ties black.
“When it’s this mini, even I have a conservative bone in my body,” Abbie said.
“I’m nervous about all my p*** showing there.”
She went on to say that some of her fans have suggested that if she buys the dress, she should wear a disposable thong underneath.
Her rant stems from news of her split from boyfriend, Konrad Bie-Stephen.
Daily Mail Australia reported that Konrad had told The Challenge co-stars he was newly single.
He also meets Megan Marx on the show, sources say.
‘Oh my God! The drama is crazy. Konrad sleeps with Megan [Marx]’, revealed an insider.
“Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie was over because she broke up with him.”
The source claimed that Konrad and Megan couldn’t hold hands once the cameras were rolling.
“The first night of filming, he met Megan. I had no idea what was going on,” they said.
“It was awkward because he was all over her the second we started filming. It was like he was trying to make Brooke [Blurton] jealous because she was there too.
Konrad was a contestant on Brooke’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired last year. He started dating Abbie shortly after being sent home by Brooke.
Abbie acknowledged the split in an Instagram post on Monday morning, around two hours after Daily Mail Australia broke the story.
Two separate sources have confirmed the split with Daily Mail Australia, revealing that Konrad, 32, told his co-stars on The Challenge that he was newly single after Abbie “break up with him”.
She said she and Konrad were “totally fine,” but wouldn’t comment on the breakup until her ex returns from Argentina.
‘Hey! I saw the articles on Konrad. He’s out of the country so I won’t comment until he’s home.
‘Can’t everyone please be so dramatic and relax? And can the paparazzi have their daily photo of me picking up dog poo and then let me have a coffee in peace too.
Prior to their split, Abbie revealed that she and Konrad only saw each other a few times a week, and his ‘kink’ let him sleep with other women
