R Praggnanandhaa defeats world number 1 chess player Magnus Carlsen for the 3rd time in 6 months





indians prodigy boy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaawho had grabbed the headlines with stunning performances against the chess giants, once again showed his skill as he got the better of world number one Magnus Carlsen on Monday. The 17-year-old beat Magnus 4-2 in the FTX Crypto Cup. The score was tied 2-2 after regulation time and the match ended in a tie-break where Praggnanandhaa outclassed the Norwegian. Not the ending Magnus Carlsen would have wanted, as he slips up on Praggnanandhaa just as he was about to force Armageddon! https://t.co/IbzJPYmpjn #ChessChamps #FTXCryptoCup pic.twitter.com/RYjbaO4WMZ chess24.com (@chess24com) August 21, 2022 However, despite Magnus losing, the Indian teenager could only finish second as the world number was declared the winner based on his best overall score. Magnus finished with 16 points to Praggnanandhaa’s 15. After seeing another world-class performance from the 17-year-old, fans flocked to social media to congratulate the Indian wonderkid. Prag the King https://t.co/julrlUakwu Tobi (@mederchoxx) August 22, 2022 He’s not even 18 and yet he’s touching the sky he once dreamed of. Bharat is proud of you, @rpragchess. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat. https://t.co/Y7RS5Inyyr Pranav Dhir (@JR_DHIR) August 22, 2022 This kid is amazing! With so much talent, he is calm and composed. Of course, his confidence comes from humility. Path to follow !! https://t.co/w08MsEyrYX Anubha Shukla (@AnubhaShukla3) August 22, 2022 It’s Indian swag. What an achievement! https://t.co/xiPooEl1xH Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) August 22, 2022 What a hurricane this little champion is https://t.co/G2dswdgBIa Jill of All Trades (@RhythmLovely) August 22, 2022 The Indian wonderkid started the Crypto Cup, where he finished second, in fine fashion by winning the first four games, including a win over world No. 6 Levon Aronian. It was the third time Praggnanandhaa got the better of Magnus Carlsen in the last six months. Praggnanandhaa defeats world champion Magnus Carlsen with the black pieces at Airthings Masters 2022. It was an online game with a time control of 15+10.

So far, the only Indians to beat Magnus in a tournament match were Anand and P. Harikrishna. Pragg now joins the list! pic.twitter.com/ZX1emeY9v6 ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) February 20, 2022 He had defeated the number one chess player for the first time in February in the Airthings Masters online chess tournament. The second win came at Chessable Masters where Magnus was forced out of the game after being outplayed by the Indian boy wonder.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/sports/other-sports/115034-indian-teenager-r-praggnanandhaa-beats-magnus-carlsen-again-3rd-win-in-6-months.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos