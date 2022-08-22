Lincoln tween takes on the fashion industry, tapped to be a back-to-school trailblazer





LINCOLN – Attention fashion world, there’s a new designer on the horizon and she’s already causing a stir with animal prints and bright colors. Marlee Stark isn’t even a teenager yet, but at just 12 she knows what she likes, and an online retailer likes it too. Zulily chose Marlee as one of their back-to-school trailblazers after she designed her own clothing line and won their national competition. Marlee attends John Adams Academy, a charter school in Lincoln, where she has to wear a uniform, and that may be where her fashion creativity came to life. “So I usually add a lot of jewelry, because that’s one of the few things we’re allowed to do,” she said. “And hair accessories and wearing your hair in a cool way.” But it’s not just about looking good. Marlee uses fashion techniques to make kids feel good too. “They can look down on themselves because they don’t have those cool-looking clothes, and my goal is to make sure kids know that whatever they have in their closet, you can always give it back. unique and cool, and you don’t have to spend a lot of money on something,” Marlee said. For this young trendsetter, you might want to jot down her name, because you might see it on your clothing tag one day. Marlee Ginter Marlee Ginter is an Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist. She joined CBS13 in January 2020 from WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids. Prior to that, she worked at KOMO TV in Seattle, WA, WISH TV in Indianapolis, IN, WSPA TV in Spartanburg, SC and WTOC TV in Savannah, GA.

