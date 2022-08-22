Fashion
Janhvi Kapoor wins date night fashion in black lace mini dress for outing with friends in Mumbai: Watch the video inside | fashion trends
Dressing up a date is all about mixing fun and comfy elements to create an effortlessly chic look that can easily turn heads with its glam quotient. And most of your favorite Bollywood divas understand this style statement very well, including Gen-Z fashionista Janhvi Kapoor. The star ended her weekend on a high note as she stepped out in Mumbai last night to enjoy a date with her friends wearing a black lace mini dress. She scored perfect marks in the trendy fashion department with this chic look. If you like Janhvi’s attire, be sure to take advice from her personal style dossier.
On Sunday evening, the paparazzi clicked on Janhvi Kapoor leaving a restaurant after having dinner with her friends. A paparazzi page also posted a video of the occasion star. Very quickly, it went viral on social networks. The clip shows the Good Luck Jerry actor wearing a plain black mini dress. She kept the vibe simple for the outing with the summer-ready slip set paired with classic white sneakers. Keep scrolling to check out Janhvi’s video from last night. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor serves up sultry glam with a ‘side of trouble’ in a lace bodice and thigh-high slit mini skirt: all photos)
As for the design details of Janhvi’s mini dress, it features spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline showing off her cleavage, a bodycon silhouette that hugs the star’s enviable curves, a cropped silhouette, a risque thigh-high side slit and lace cutouts on the neck and hem.
Janhvi teamed the outfit with a white mini shoulder bag, matching chunky sneakers with a lace-up front, dainty earrings and stylish bracelets. In the end, Janhvi chose a half-tied hairstyle, nude lipstick, and a no-makeup look for the glamorous choices.
Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. She also has several projects lined up for the future, including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and supported by Karan Johar, is set for release on October 7.
Close story
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/janhvi-kapoor-wins-date-night-fashion-in-black-lace-mini-dress-for-outing-with-friends-in-mumbai-watch-video-inside-101661141265180.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]