Janhvi Kapoor wins date night fashion in black lace mini dress for outing with friends in Mumbai: Watch the video inside | fashion trends

Dressing up a date is all about mixing fun and comfy elements to create an effortlessly chic look that can easily turn heads with its glam quotient. And most of your favorite Bollywood divas understand this style statement very well, including Gen-Z fashionista Janhvi Kapoor. The star ended her weekend on a high note as she stepped out in Mumbai last night to enjoy a date with her friends wearing a black lace mini dress. She scored perfect marks in the trendy fashion department with this chic look. If you like Janhvi’s attire, be sure to take advice from her personal style dossier.

On Sunday evening, the paparazzi clicked on Janhvi Kapoor leaving a restaurant after having dinner with her friends. A paparazzi page also posted a video of the occasion star. Very quickly, it went viral on social networks. The clip shows the Good Luck Jerry actor wearing a plain black mini dress. She kept the vibe simple for the outing with the summer-ready slip set paired with classic white sneakers. Keep scrolling to check out Janhvi’s video from last night. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor serves up sultry glam with a ‘side of trouble’ in a lace bodice and thigh-high slit mini skirt: all photos)

As for the design details of Janhvi’s mini dress, it features spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline showing off her cleavage, a bodycon silhouette that hugs the star’s enviable curves, a cropped silhouette, a risque thigh-high side slit and lace cutouts on the neck and hem.

Janhvi teamed the outfit with a white mini shoulder bag, matching chunky sneakers with a lace-up front, dainty earrings and stylish bracelets. In the end, Janhvi chose a half-tied hairstyle, nude lipstick, and a no-makeup look for the glamorous choices.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. She also has several projects lined up for the future, including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and supported by Karan Johar, is set for release on October 7.