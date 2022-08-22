23 caps for men to buy in 2022

From sporty baseball styles to structured snapbacks, caps are one of the most useful accessories. Every man needs one (or two) in his repertoire throughout the year.

With 80% of the sun’s rays still pass through the clouds on an overcast day, caps are essential for outdoor workouts to provide that much-needed UV protection. Not only are they great for protecting against the outdoor elements, most caps also come with moisture-wicking and ventilation features that are a boon when you’re sweating it out at the gym. And this accessory isn’t just for summer; it is also important to keep your head covered during the winter months, as you lose about 10% of body heat when left exposed. On rainy and windy days, wearing a cap is a surefire way to keep hair dry and fresh, whether you’re working out, commuting or relaxing in the gardens of a pub with friends.

When baseball caps were first introduced in the late 19th century, although made from heavy wool blends, they were worn exclusively for sport. But fast forward to 2022 and the cap has never been more versatile. At the more technical end of the scale there are sweat-wicking nylon running and cycling hats, and at the other there are fashion-forward corduroy and logo-stamped styles designed just for bending. Yes, this accessory is also a sign of good taste – Google anyone from David Beckham to Justin Bieber and Marcus Rashford if you don’t believe us. Still, if you only had to choose one, you can’t go wrong with a cotton baseball cap – choose a versatile shade like navy or ecru and you can wear yours with just about anything. anything.

Are you overwhelmed by the amount of choice available to you? We’ve got you covered (pun intended) on MH with our selection of the best men’s caps to know in 2022.