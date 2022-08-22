Fashion
23 caps for men to buy in 2022
Finn HafemannGetty Images
From sporty baseball styles to structured snapbacks, caps are one of the most useful accessories. Every man needs one (or two) in his repertoire throughout the year.
With 80% of the sun’s rays still pass through the clouds on an overcast day, caps are essential for outdoor workouts to provide that much-needed UV protection. Not only are they great for protecting against the outdoor elements, most caps also come with moisture-wicking and ventilation features that are a boon when you’re sweating it out at the gym. And this accessory isn’t just for summer; it is also important to keep your head covered during the winter months, as you lose about 10% of body heat when left exposed. On rainy and windy days, wearing a cap is a surefire way to keep hair dry and fresh, whether you’re working out, commuting or relaxing in the gardens of a pub with friends.
When baseball caps were first introduced in the late 19th century, although made from heavy wool blends, they were worn exclusively for sport. But fast forward to 2022 and the cap has never been more versatile. At the more technical end of the scale there are sweat-wicking nylon running and cycling hats, and at the other there are fashion-forward corduroy and logo-stamped styles designed just for bending. Yes, this accessory is also a sign of good taste – Google anyone from David Beckham to Justin Bieber and Marcus Rashford if you don’t believe us. Still, if you only had to choose one, you can’t go wrong with a cotton baseball cap – choose a versatile shade like navy or ecru and you can wear yours with just about anything. anything.
Are you overwhelmed by the amount of choice available to you? We’ve got you covered (pun intended) on MH with our selection of the best men’s caps to know in 2022.
Best North Face Cap
Horizon cap in black
Best Mens Designer Cap
Tyron logo-embroidered cotton-canvas baseball cap
mrporter.com.uk
£120.00
Best Black Baseball Cap
Sports baseball cap
markandspencer.com
£15.00
Best baseball cap for men
Signature Cap
Axel Arigato, £55
axelarigato.com
Best Gym Shark Cap
Mesh Snapback
gymshark.com
£22.00
Best Ralph Lauren Men’s Cap
Beige Logo Baseball Cap
asos.com
£35.00
Best Nike Cap
Heritage 86 Sportswear
Best men’s running cap
Race cap
The best waterproof cap
Days Shade Cap
lululemon.com
£35.00
Best Men’s Under Armor Cap
Men’s UA Blitzing Adjustable Cap
underarmour.co.uk
£12.60
Best Trucker Hat For Men
Backley logo-appliqué cotton-canvas baseball cap
mrporter.com.uk
£35.00
best patagonia cap
Duckbill cap
thehipstore.co.uk
£25.00
Best NY cap
9Forty New York Yankees Washed Cap in Navy
The best black cap for men
Black ‘Signature Stripe’ Trim Baseball Cap
paulsmith.com
£90.00
MP Cap – Cactus
myprotein.com
£7.99
thehipstore.co.uk
£30.00
Beaver x Reiss, £30
castore.com
thehipstore.co.uk
£40.00
Wordmark logo-embroidered cotton-twill baseball cap
mrporter.com
£55.00
NAPAPIJRI, £39
endclothing.com
Tommy Hilfiger cotton essential flag cap in light pink
asos.com
£35.00
Distressed logo-embroidered cotton-canvas baseball cap
mrporter.com
£175.00
|
