



British vogues the shots are editorial, not advertising, selling glamorous escapism answerable to no authority, but our idea of ​​glamor has changed since Evangelista embodied the supermodel ideal in George Michaels’ 1990 music video for Freedom! 90. Loading We are moving towards greater inclusion around size, gender, age and ability in the fashion industry, with shows at this year’s Australian Fashion Week reflecting the positive change. Recognizing these changes, the August issue of British vogue celebrated the LGBTQ+ community, featuring Australian models Jordan Barrett and Aweng Chuol alongside actress Cynthia Erivo on the cover. For this cover story, Erivo said the most important thing is to give people the space to show themselves fully as they are. These images looked more like who Evangelista was than who she is today.

Imagine the power, beauty and joy of a cover with Evangelista embracing her perceived flaws. As old vogue Australian editor Kirstie Clements said following recent photographs of the models, without scarves or hats, in PeopleEvangelista thinks she looks terrible, but in the accompanying photos, which may have been airbrushed, she looks like any normal 50-something. There’s nothing wrong with putting on your best face for vogue, but it should still be your face. Many of us cover blemishes with concealer, dye gray hair, use social media filters, and take comfort in shapewear for added confidence. It is when we step aside to become a different, or past, identity that we embrace illusion at the expense of authenticity. For people going through physical changes due to illness, such as cancer, wigs, makeup, and clothing can be tools to bring them joy and improve their mental health, with help from groups like Look Good Feel Better. These photos brought Evangelista some joy and healing. All my insecurities are taken care of in these photos, so I have to do what I love to do, she admits in the interview. Hopefully this encouragement allows her to take off the hat, undo the tape and see the beauty in herself, which fans like me will always cheer for, and keep her in vogue forever.

