Cowgirls wrap up final dress rehearsal, ready for regular season





* University of Wyoming press release LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowgirls stepped up their final preparations for the regular season over the past two nights, hosting the annual Brown and Gold Scrimmage on Friday before defeating CSU Pueblo in four sets on Saturday. The Cowgirls split all four sets in the intra-squad scrimmage while the set scores against the ThunderWolves were 25-22, 25-22, 16-25 and 25-20. A total of 14 Cowgirls were able to play in Saturday's exhibition. Naya Shime led the way to exhibition victory with 17 victories while Corin Carruth added eight and Tierney Barlow contributed with seven. Kasia Partyka had a team record 38 assists on the night, while Hailey Zuroske led the back row defensively with 17 digs. "I thought last night we played really loose, and I thought we looked like we were in a really good rhythm," the UW head coach said. Chad Callihan said. "Tonight what I was most proud of was that we never seemed to get into that rhythm, and we still found a way to stay competitive and keep our composure, even though we We weren't playing at the level we'd like." This weekend saw UW's final tune-ups ahead of the start of the regular season next week. The Cowgirls open the season by hosting their first of two tournaments in 2022. The Rumble in the Rockies will present a tough roster for the Cowgirls as they host No. 18 Creighton, Iowa State and Wichita State. UW opens the season with a first serve at noon on Friday, Aug. 26 against Wichita State. "Weekends like this are incredibly valuable. I think we only have two girls who came back this season and are playing in the same position as last year. I'm so glad they added an exhibition game for us to play because five years ago that wasn't a thing. It's great for them to experience the crowd and the emotions that go with it. I think that got us a little excited tonight and we made some unforced errors because of that. But, in terms of chemistry and gelation, I think it's important. A lot of coaches are looking to get different things out of exhibitions, I want everyone to get some playing time experience because they could all be called upon," Callihan continued. Season tickets are available for Cowgirl Volleyball, starting at $65 for general public admission and $35 for children ages 3-12. Single game tickets for general admission are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Fans can contact the Wyoming box office at (307) 760-7220 or by visiting the Arena-Auditorium office, open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

