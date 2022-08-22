Best August Bank Holiday Weekend Deals & Deals: Fashion, Tech & Furniture & More





I It’s almost here: the August bank holiday weekend. One last summer hurrah before the big reset in September. The last bank holiday before Christmas (we know that!), it’s a time to relax with friends and family, load up the BBQ and, for bargain hunters, take advantage of amazing offers from some of our favorite retailers and brands. From new work clothes for your return to the office to new accessories to get your home ready for fall, there are plenty of amazing sales out there that will save you a little extra. With so many deals, we’ve rounded up the hottest sales to help you shop smarter. Check out our pick of the best bank holiday weekend deals, offers and sales below READ MORE Boohoo Boohoo Some lament that BHW marks the end of summer, but no one seems to have told the weather forecaster. With many 30 degree days on the horizon, there is still a major call for summer clothing. Recharge your wardrobe or grab a bargain for your next vacation at Boohoo, where summer sales slash prices by up to 50%. I was looking at this geo-print shirt dress that was just begging to be accessorized with a frozen Margarita. Plus, get next day delivery for just one quid with code: POUND. Buy now, Boohoo {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Simba Amazon The sleep specialist has revealed that it will be holding an August bank holiday sale with as many as 55% offbed frames. The brand will also reduce the cost of selected mattresses by up to 40 percent and there are also savings to be made on sleep accessories like bed linen, duvets and pillows. With deals this good, you’d be crazy to sleep on it. Buy now, Simba {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Chelsea darlings Chelsea darlings The holiday weekend is a time to relax, and what could be better than with a brand new sofa? Home furniture brand Darlings of Chelsea has selected designs on sale with up to 35% off until August 31, making now the perfect time to invest in a new living room centrepiece. Buy now, Chelsea darlings {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} La Redoute La Redoute With summer winding down, retailers are keen to move their inventory to make way for the new season – which means it’s time for you to get some serious savings. La Redoute is doing up to 50% off everything on its site, from fashion to furniture. The sale will run until September 6, so there’s no time to waste making your move. Make your room more inviting with this half price Malu rattan bench, was: 215, now: 107.50 on sale. Buy now 107.50 , La Redoute {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sofology Sofology Not a sale, but a giveaway, sofa brand Sofology is launching a free ottoman with select sofa sales between August 22-29. Ottoman prices start at 129, so if you’re hoping to revamp your living space, this sale could net you a great little extra. Buy now, Sofology curries Remington Buy now, curries {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} LG LG LG is offering massive savings on some of its best-selling products, including TVs, laptops and refrigerators. Grab a 42C2 OLED for less than £1000 – saving you £400. Plus, an SN4 soundbar will be included free with your purchase (normally costing £249). There are also deep discounts on LG laptops, perfect if you’re looking for a new device to get you started at the start of the school year. For those looking for a kitchen makeover, save £600 on LG’s state-of-the-art Instaview fridge-freezer. You have August 24 to 30 to shop these offers. Buy now, LG {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

