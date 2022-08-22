Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress: What She Wore to Her 2022 Wedding to Ben Affleck









The couple celebrated their second wedding with family and friends over the weekend. Lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a second ceremony over the weekend, having first tied the knot in Las Vegas in July this year. Hollywood actor Affleck and J-Lo gathered all their family and friends for an elaborate ceremony at his home of 6.7 million people in Savannah, Georgia over the weekend. Surrounded by family and closest friends as well as Hollywood stars, the couple married inside Ben’s 87-acre compound which was the proposed location for their original wedding near twenty years earlier. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Wedding Photos: All the Snaps From Their Las Vegas Wedding J-Lo at her wedding in Vegas last month.



Image: onthejlo

J-lo wore a stunning custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding dress, which featured a delicate 20ft veil. It also had a long ruffled train and appears to have an open back and a fishtail design. Affleck wore a white suit jacket and black pants, and guests wore the non-traditional color of white for their dress code. Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recreating ‘Jenny from the Block’ music video? The couple honeymooned in Europe last month.



Photo: Getty Images

This ceremony in Georgia is the second for Bennifer, as they previously married in Las Vegas in an intimate ceremony with only their children. J-Lo wore a sheer lace dress for the Vegas ceremony and opted to have her hair done in a half-up, half-down style. For the Georgia ceremony, it looks like J-Lo slicked her hair back into a tight bun or ponytail. The nostalgic significance of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding venue This weekend’s ceremony took place in the grounds of Ben’s mansion, where they were married under a wooden structure with a long white walkway from the house to the altar. The couple didn’t have a simple romance – they started dating in July 2002 and got engaged in November of the same year. However, they postponed their wedding and separated in January 2004. Guests present included Goodwill hunting co-star Matt Damon, George Clooney and Jane Fonda.

