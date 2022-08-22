his way | Movie Review – The Upcoming





Director Cécile Ducrocq’s feature debut is a social commentary told through the prism of a mother-son relationship. Located in Strasbourg, His path has Marie (Laure Calamy) as the protagonist, an established and independent sex worker who actively fights for her rights as she raises her 17-year-old son Adrien (Nissam Renard) and tries to secure a better future for him. Realistic and irresistibly watchable, the film does not denounce prostitution but rather presents it as a form of work like any other. He stresses, however, that as an industry, it badly needs legislation to keep workers safe and protect their income. At the center of the story are Marie’s maternal concerns and her difficulties in communicating with her teenage son. Adrien has been expelled from school, but his passion for cooking gives his mother hope that he can enter a prestigious cooking school. Determined to raise the funds necessary to pay the tuition fees before the deadline, she realizes that she must make compromises if she wants to raise the substantial sum on time. She seeks additional work at a club run by a pimp she once knew and reluctantly reunites with. She ends up encountering more challenges than she bargained for, and all the while she also has to motivate her pessimistic son to be proactive about his situation. A simple story with no dramatic twists, His path does not show anything that has not been seen before. The single parent struggle is a topic that has been frequently portrayed and, while necessary, the conversation about sex work is not presented in a new way. However, the film is very engaging, mainly thanks to Calamy’s brilliant, multifaceted performance and the genuine emotions she brings to her role. The mother-son relationship is very well depicted, with frustrations, miscommunication, angst and love believable blended together. Dudrocq’s feature debut may not be making waves, but it’s a solid, compelling film that gets its social message across effortlessly. Marsa Auda His path releases in select theaters and on Curzon Home Cinema on the 26the August 2022. Watch the trailer for His path here:

