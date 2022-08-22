Sofia Vergara shares glamorous photos from Sarah Hylands wedding weekend





modern family actress Sofia Vergara famous Sarah Hyland and Adams Wellswedding on August 21 and she gave everything for the occasion. As Vergara revealed in a instagram post that she captioned “Wedding weekend,” the 50-year-old actress wore a stunning black and white floral dress that perfectly matched the vibe of the summer wedding. Vergara tagged all the designers in her post: Bambah designed the dress and the small bag she saw holding is part of a Valentino collection. Also according to the photos, she attended the ceremony with her 30-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. Many people have commented on Vergara’s photos, from fans to other Hollywood stars. Heidi Klum excited the actress with her comment: “OK SUPERMODEL,” followed by a bunch of star emojis. Vergara also shared various photos from the wedding with fans in later posts, including several with others. modern family cast members. An image of a featured photo booth Nolan Gould, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ferguson’s husband, Justin Mikitaas good as modern family producer Field Rachel which can be seen raising its head in the back. (scroll down to continue reading) Mikita commented “I love you.” in the adorable photo. Vergara then shared another photo of herself with Mikita and Ferguson hanging out at the event – and this one also got a lot of attention. “you are beautiful, [sic] Klum wrote as she gushed about her friend once again. Ferguson kept it simple and just commented on a few hearts. Clearly, Vergara was very active on social media throughout the big day, as she shared even more behind-the-scenes photos via Instagram Stories; including shots of the wedding cake and venue for the event – which took place mostly outdoors at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, according to Charm. We don’t know how many modern family attended the celebration, but two other guests also made an appearance on Vergara’s Stories: Julie Bowen, who played Claire Dunphy in modern family; and Stephanie Levinsonwho, according to The envelopewas recently named Executive Vice President of Casting at 20th Television. You can see screenshots of some of the images shared on Vergara’s Instagram story in the gallery below: Sofia Vergara shares glamorous photos from Sarah Hyland’s wedding weekend More pop culture:

