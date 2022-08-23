A former chef was refused entry to a downtown sushi hotspot because of her shoes

A trio of Albis-star chef friends Michael Rafidi, Anjus Rammy-winning restaurateur Danny Lee and Stephen Starrs entrepreneur Marjorie Meek-Bradley entered downtown Sht on Saturday evening to take one drink, but only two were allowed in.

Meek-Bradley was refused entry because she apparently violated the modern Japanese dress code for izakayas by wearing what the restaurant classified as flip-flops (although her shoes were bright yellow Birkenstocks). Shts’ dress code policy, which is communicated at time of booking, via confirmation emails, again when calling to confirm and for walk-ins, is as follows: As a friendly reminder, SHT Washington DC enforces a smart and smart casual dress code. Please note that no sportswear, jerseys, shorts, beachwear or flip flops are allowed.

This is certainly not to be taken personally, and in fairness, our team wants to make sure we are consistent, says managing partner Arman Naqi, in a statement emailed to Eater. We do not and cannot make exceptions based on who the people are, even if they are fellow chefs and restaurateurs whom we greatly respect.

The three chefs immediately took to their personal social media accounts to post and repost Instagram stories about the Saturday night snafu, noting that Sht asked if Meek-Bradley could come out and change his shoes.

The chefs ended up going around the corner to dine at New Orleans-themed Dauphines.

To be clear, the reason dress codes are so problematic is that it’s impossible to enforce them consistently, Lee wrote on Instagram. This allows sexist/classist/elitist/racist thinking to guide the application of these codes. To this, Meek-Bradley added: I understand that the root of this problem is much larger and I hope that by shedding light on it I can help to be part of a solution.

Meek-Bradley criticized Sht for being too cool for school, arguing that Birkenstocks aren’t flip flops. Lee points out that his own attire that night looked like it came out of a kitchen but was still appropriate by Shts standards (a Yalla brand baseball cap from Rafidis Yellow Cafe and what he called orthopedic shoes).

I would welcome any future opportunity to host Chef Marjorie, Chef Danny and Chef Michael, and personally apologize if they were offended by our policy, Naqi noted in a statement.

Interestingly, a Washington Capitals star wearing red sweatpants, Alexander Ovechkin, was spotted at a table at Sht one night during the first few weeks of opening with a sneaker-wearing table mate.

Tierney Plumb/Eater DC

I appreciate and welcome constructive criticism, it really means a lot to me,” Naqi, who is another DC native, said in a statement. However, and especially between local industry people, I was discouraged to see how they chose to approach this on social media.

It’s no secret that highly anticipated Sht strives to be a stage venue. Three years in the making, the stunning 155-seat Midtown Center debuted in February with an ultra-luxe look from a top Tokyo-based restaurant designer (1100 15th Street NW). Consisting of a stylish sushi counter, bar and Japanese robata grill, Sht is the newest member of London restaurateur Arjun Waneys’ brand collective. This includes Zuma, an upscale sushi restaurant and izakaya with 18 locations around the world and its own list of prohibited clothing as well. At Zuma Miami, this does not include shorts, flip flops/sandals, baseball caps, sportswear, and tracksuits.

Although Naqi acknowledges that not all restaurants have a dress code, he says customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive since opening.

Many noted that they were excited to dress up to celebrate life, friends, family and special occasions (especially coming out of the pandemic), Naqi said in a statement. With this in mind, we strive to create a refined environment that reflects this notion.

Naqi points out that Meek-Bradleys’ employer, Starr Restaurant Group, has similar verbiage regarding dress code on some of its websites and booking confirmation emails.

I really hope Chef Marjorie appreciates that I personally had to make a conscious effort to dress smart on numerous occasions at her restaurants and Stephens such as The CuckooNaqi said in a statement.

The policy for this French-themed Soho Eve does not prohibit items such as flip flops, but does state: we politely ask that you dress your best for your evening with us : elegant for a night out in New York. Jackets are not compulsory.

Dress codes are a common point of contention due to the subjective way at least one establishment has treated them in the past. In 2017, a bouncer at El Centro DF turned down a black client wearing Converse leather high-top sneakers while allowing white customers to enter in the same shoes. (In response to the negative press, the tequila bar fired the bouncer who refused customer entry and removed the sneaker policy.)

Baltimore-based Atlas Restaurant Group, which experienced a surprisingly similar incident at Greek seafood venue Ouzo Bay in 2020, has affirmatively pledged to NOT have a dress code at its upcoming DC bars in Moxy hotel.