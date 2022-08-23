Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland’s Surprisingly Daring Wedding Dress for a Wedding on a 52-Acre Estate



















August 22, 2022 – 1:23 p.m. BST



Nicholas Murphy

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland married Wells Adams at a California winery. Check out her daring corset wedding dress.

It has been preparing for three years, but Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding finally took place this weekend – congratulations to the happy couple! WATCH: Sofia Vergara stuns in an elegant two-piece at Sarah Hyland’s star-studded wedding The modern family the actress was a vision in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress as she exchanged vows with Bachelor in Paradise star at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California. Located on the 52-acre estate, an organic vineyard, winery, and the Provencal-inspired Sunstone Villa, which features five master suites, a billiard room, and plenty of terraces with stunning views of the Santa Ynez Mountains . Loading player… WATCH: Famous brides with the most unconventional wedding dresses of all time So we have no doubt it was an ideal location for the couple’s star-studded wedding, which was attended by Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Photos obtained by the MailOnline show the Haley Dunphy actress wearing a white dress with delicate tulle straps, a full train and, perhaps most surprisingly, a hook-and-eye corset that ties in the front. Sarah’s wedding dress was perhaps an unexpected choice since she ran the risk of the ties coming undone throughout the day. READ: Everything we know about Sarah Hyland’s chronic illness as wedding date nears RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s One-of-a-Kind Tribute to Daughter-in-Law Violet at Rustic Nuptials House of CB wedding dress, $1,049, Selfridges BUY NOW Thankfully, they appeared to have stayed safe as the bride waved her hands in the air next to her bouquet of pink flowers and pearls alongside her new hubby Wells, who wore a classic black suit. Sarah styled her dark hair in glamorous curls, with a long veil and pear-shaped diamond earrings adding the finishing touch to her bridal look. Feeling inspired by Sarah’s dress? Shop a dress with similar off-the-shoulder sleeves for just $1,049 (or £699). Photos show the couple walking hand-in-hand down the aisle decorated with white, red and orange flowers and flanked by plenty of wooden chairs for their 150 guests. Sarah and Wells got engaged in July 2019 and planned to tie the knot on August 8, 2020, but they were among many couples who were forced to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple got engaged in 2019 and planned to have their wedding in 2020 Sarah recently celebrated both birthdays. To mark three years since their engagement, she shared photos of herself wearing a strapless wedding dress adorned with hundreds of crystals with a matching cape as she sat on the bonnet of a car with Wells. “All the light touches,” Sarah wrote, and then captioned a photo of herself wearing a mini dress: “8.8.20. 2 blissful years in marriage. Love you to Pluto and back Let’s make it official already.” SHOP: 14 Best Green Bridesmaid Dresses for Every Wedding Season: From Sage to Floral The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs. Planning your wedding? Sign up for HELLO’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter!

