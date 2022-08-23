University of Georgia Athletics





FLUSHING, NY. After a successful summer for Georgia’s Ethan Quinn the redshirt freshman will prepare to play the US Open starting Tuesday, August 23 at 11 a.m. ET. After a successful summer for Georgia’sthe redshirt freshman will prepare to play the US Open starting Tuesday, August 23 at 11 a.m. ET. Quinn will face fellow American Ernesto Escobedo in the first round of singles qualifying. The main draw will take place on Thursday August 25, where Quinn will discover her opponent for the doubles competition. Quinn secured his spot in the Open doubles main draw with partner Nicholas Godsick and in the singles qualifying draw after winning the United States Tennis Association’s National Boys’ 18 Championship in doubles on Saturday August 15 and finishing runner-up in singles the following day. . Quinn and Godsick won the doubles title in convincing fashion from Sebastian Gorzny and Alex Michelsen, beating the pair 6-4, 6-0 to claim the title and their place in the prestigious event. A native of Fresno, Calif., Quinn is currently ranked the 507th singles player by the Association of Tennis Professionals, while Escobedo is ranked 175th. Drafting early last January, Quinn was ranked among the nation’s unanimous top junior prospects and No. 25 in the International Tennis Federation’s World Junior Rankings. Although he has yet to appear in a match for the Bulldogs, Quinn has already proven himself to be an elite player in the college tennis ranks, previously beating four players who have finished in the top 10 of the tennis standings. the Intercollegiate Tennis Association over the summer. Quinn hopes to join former Bulldog John Isner in the event’s singles main draw. Isner, a Georgian tennis legend who finished with a 143-28 singles record during his time in Athens, is currently ranked No. 48 in the ATP singles rankings and previously reached No. 8 in the world on July 16, 2018. Full coverage of the US Open will air on the ESPN family of networks. For the latest news on the Georgia men’s tennis team, follow @UGATennis onFacebook,instagramandTwitterand on the web atGeorgiaBulldogs.com.

