Dress up a white linen fundraiser to benefit children’s literacy

CONROE, TX — It’s time for the annual Dress White Linen fundraising party hosted by Childrens Books on Wheels (CBOW). CBOW hopes the public will attend the Dress White Linen Party event to help fund Mobile Literacy Services across the county. Students who have access to books to read perform better on reading and writing tests than students who do not read and are more likely to succeed in life.

This year’s goal is to raise funds to purchase a van to help distribute books and referral services to surrounding communities in Montgomery County. In addition, we will also honor several individuals and/or businesses that have made significant contributions within the communities of the Greater Montgomery County area.

The 9th Annual CBOW Dress White Linen Party, sponsored by Buckalew Chevrolet, will feature live music from Ray Parsees Allstars Review featuring Lloyd Hughes, Ms. Ayanna, Sam Brown and RL performing Motown Hits on Saturday, August 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. :30h at Sleepy Hollow Multipurpose Building, 9845 Sleepy Hollow Road in (Conroe) Tamina.

A $60 donation helps fund literacy programs across the county with CBOW Mobile Literacy Services. Funding from the Dress White Linen Party will support access to literacy for children and help cover the operating costs of the CBOW Seeds to Grow after-school program on weekdays for 40 school-aged children from K-12 year.

Tickets can be purchased at the door during the event. This is an adults-only event. Attendees will be provided with light bites and encouraged to bring their own adult beverages. Sponsorships are available and greatly appreciated by calling Rita Wiltz, Executive Director, at (281) 844-7596 or mailing a check to 330 Rayford Road, #201, Spring, Texas 77386. Sponsorships range from $900 to $2,000 . Every donation helps change, shape and improve the lives of children and citizens in our communities.

This is our annual fundraiser to support mobile literacy programs for children in our communities. CBOW serves the entire county and funding is badly needed. The residents of Montgomery County have big hearts and we hope they will participate in the event or donate, said Rita Wiltz, Executive Director of CBOW.

CBOW has been busy this year with training for professional certifications – OSHA30 training, forklift training and confined space training, as well as free tax services for all during tax season. So far in 2022, CBOW has donated over 9,888 books to children, churches, other nonprofits and civic groups this year. Seventy-five percent of the population served by CBOW is at or below the poverty line.

The 9th Annual Dress White Linen Party is proud to announce that this year’s recipients, who have given so much to CBOW, are the outstanding volunteer associates who have gone on to go above and beyond.

A committed volunteer tends to be the key to a nonprofit’s success, said Rita Wiltz. We are celebrating our 18th anniversary of serving the community. We have reached majority!

The Sleepy Hollow Multipurpose Building is the venue for the Dress White Linen event, located at 9845 Sleepy Hollow Road in Conroe (Tamina) 77385. Dance, music and sweet bites will be provided with every $60 donation. For tickets, contact Rita Wiltz at (281) 844-7596 or [email protected] Donations can be mailed to CBOW at 330 Rayford Road, #201, Spring, Texas 77386.

The CBOW team of volunteers, the Board of Directors and I wanted to recognize these community leaders for their donations and time spent supporting literacy projects in our rural community, Wiltz said. Our unique annual White Linen Party for a Cause will help us continue to provide outreach services across our four components: Education, Finance, Digital and Health Literacy.

Party for a cause at the annual Dress White Linen Party! No formal wear required!

Childrens Books on Wheels was established in 2004 as a 501c3 nonprofit organization providing access to free books to all communities in Montgomery County. Rita Wiltz, Executive Director and Founder, with her mobile team travels to community events, churches, businesses and other non-profit organizations in North, South, East and East counties. ‘west. Each year, approximately 8,000 books are distributed throughout the community.

Other services offered by CBOW include multi-language social service assistance to the unserved and underserved, including year-round free tax services by IRS-certified volunteers at no cost to eligible individuals, Project Re-Set assisting with training for technical areas that require OSHA10 or OSHA30, Confined Space, First Aid + AED training and Forklift training certification, COVID19 vaccines and flu shots, Project FUEL: A Breath of Fresh Air family sessions and KIDSTECH digital literacy for make reading accessible to all.

The mission of Childrens Books on Wheels is to promote literacy by providing books and educational literature to K-12 students and their families. Learn more about Childrens Books On Wheels by visiting their website www.ChildrensBooksonWheels.org or by contacting Rita Wiltz at 281-844-7596 or by emailing [email protected] Learn more about Childrens Books on Wheels by visiting their Facebook page www.facebook.com/cbow.childrensbooksonwheels.

