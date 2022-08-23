Birch Grove Community School prepares for the annual Dress to Play Open House and the upcoming school year





The annual Dress to Play Open House at Birch Grove Community School begins August 23 from 4-7 p.m. The event is an opportunity for students and parents to learn more about the school while building new relationships. Diane Blanchette, Principal of Birch Grove Community School, said parents can participate in the facility tour, viewing the classrooms, touring the ice rink, playground, clubhouse and campsite we have in back. While parents shop around and fill out the necessary paperwork, kids can partake in a handful of fun activities like bouncy houses, bubble machines, and a campfire to roast smores. In addition to the August 23 open house, Blanchette provided an update on Birch Grove as they prepare for the upcoming school year. We were breaking records, our own records here, says Blanchette. Were pretty excited about it. Birch Grove Community School has 47 students enrolled for the upcoming 2022/2023 school year. Blanchette said, that would be our biggest number we’ve ever had. At the moment, it was really heavy in kindergarten, first year, says Blanchette. So we were hoping that those numbers would kind of take us to the higher levels so that our numbers would be a little higher and a little more stable than they have been in the past. Blanchette said the staff was almost at full strength as the school prepared for the year. However, with the increase in student enrollment this year, they have room to add a paraprofessional position. Additionally, the school has an opening for a part-time cook. WTIPs Kalli Hawkins spoke with Diane Blanchette, Principal of Birch Grove Community School, for an update ahead of the start of the school year. The audio of the interview is below.

