The designer presents his first collection at Portland Fashion Week





At the event, Janelle Arnold had a collection of 10 looks from her new “Dorotheaa” fashion line.

PORTLAND, Oregon. Portland Fashion Week is to bring the fashion community together. As part of that, the work of a young, emerging Portland-based designer hit the runway. Although Janelle Arnold starts small, she is already inspiring big change. The 24-year-old has always had a gift for fashion. “I even remember being in grade school and drawing little action figures and outfits, they weren’t great, but it was a start,” Arnold explained. After those humble beginnings, the Grant High School graduate went on to study fashion design at Marist College in New York. A year ago, she launched her own fashion line called Dorothywhich features very colorful and bold designs with a focus on diversity and inclusion. Arnold said this collection, and what it represents, was an important mission for her. “Just to start, growing up, I didn’t see a lot of diversity in the fashion industry,” she said. Arnold said she hopes to bring change to the industry. The first step towards change started with a collection of 10 looks that hit the catwalk at Portland Fashion Week. The bold and colorful looks illustrate Arnold’s passion for size and design diversity. “I love having clothes for all women of all body parts,” she said. Making fashion an option for everyone is what the event organizers like to see on the catwalk. “Dorotheaa’s collection doesn’t just focus on color and fabric diversity, and the designs were intentionally chosen to showcase that diversity,” said Liz Starke, host of Portland Fashion Week. Although the event marked Arnold’s first collection, it certainly won’t be his last. She’s heading to San Diego Fashion Week in October to show off a brand new collection, hoping to inspire others along the way. “Who are potentially younger or coming up behind me,” Arnold said, “so (they) see this, ‘Oh this is something I can pursue, this is something I can do, because I see people who look like me or have a similar background to me.'” RELATED: Colorblind Designer Sees Full Spectrum of His Work for the First Time RELATED: Sneaker Week PDX Gives Designers the Chance to Showcase Their Latest Work

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/portland-fashion-week-designer-janelle-arnold-dorotheaa/283-f3fbaf90-9904-49e6-84df-d472ed64713e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos