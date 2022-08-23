Nicola Peltz dresses like Victoria Beckham amid rumors





Stop now, thank you very much. In an unlikely turn of events, Nicola Peltz Beckham seems to find her place in the Beckham family despite rumors of a feud between the 27-year-old actress and matriarch Victoria Beckham. Although we don’t know if their hatchet is indeed buried, Nicola apparently puts the rumors behind her and has started cosplaying as a stepmother. If you can’t beat them, you might as well join them.

Stepping out for lunch with her hubby, alleged chef Brooklyn Beckham, in Beverly Hills, the newlywed debuted a new aesthetic that can only be described as an homage to Victoria and David’s finest style era: Y2K. In pictures, which you can see here the Peltz-Beckhams make a clear sartorial reference to fashion and sports moguls by channeling major “Posh & Becks” energy. Putting a SoCal-chic spin on Victoria’s style, Nicola stepped out in a low-rise mini skirt, plain black t-shirt and ’90s-inspired black patent platform mule. If you hadn’t told us it was Nicola, we might have easily thought we were seeing a rare photo of Posh’s pop star off-duty style from the Spice Girls era. It’s unclear if Nicola raided Victoria’s closet for this look or if she’s metaphorically imitating her style, but with her oversized rectangular sunglasses and black headband, she turns out to be Victoria’s lookalike. . After all, what’s the point of having one of the most stylish women in the world as your mother-in-law if you can’t steal her style?

And what does a Victoria Beckham look like without the perfect David to complete the aesthetic? Luckily for Nicola, Brooklyn had that part on tap. Sporting the 2008-approved white linen and baggy jeans button-up combo, Brooklyn completed the ensemble with what appear to be a chunky pair of DC sneakers (thank goodness menswear has evolved since the crimes of the early 2000s.) Of course, this dress cosplay shouldn’t surprise us, given that Brooklyn and Nicola have been teasing this Y2K comeback for a while now. Since Nicola traded in her signature beach blonde locks for a darker brunette color, the pair have been testing the waters with Posh & Becks themed ensembles. Let’s not forget Brooklyn and Nicola’s latest red carpet outing, where Nicola put her own twist on Victoria’s quintessential pantsuit look.

Neither the Bekchams nor the Peltz Beckhams have commented on the similarities of their latest sets, but we’re here for this very noughtie tribute. As you’ll recall, Victoria and David Beckham were regulars on the social circuit in the early 2000s, their assorted couple moments a tabloid mainstay of the era. Now, it looks like Nicola and Brooklyn are taking on that mantle (and looks).

