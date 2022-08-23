More than a fashion icon, Lucy is bringing Gen Z to ‘Only Murders in the Building’

We need to talk about Lucy.

Charles’ almost-daughter-in-law Lucy injected fun and energy into the already energetic and delicious “Only Murders in the Building.” As the Hulu show prepares to end its hit second season and finally reveal its second killer, Lucy dazzles and surprises with her speeches, discoveries and dress. More than just a fashion icon (though she certainly is too): she’s the third generation of Steve Martin’s already-lovely cross-generational friendship with Charles, Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez).

Teen Lucy is Gen Z and she lets you know. Her phone is ubiquitous and she mainly communicates this way with Charles, the man who dated her mother for many years and became her father before her mother broke off the relationship. Hyper-connected Lucy uses text abbreviations and slang that confuses him, but Charles and Oliver are new to texting. it took Charles a while to learn not to sign his texts. Lucy uploads to something called “The Dazed 100” and has TikTok. She’s referring to mental health monitoring TikToksto Mabel, and it’s not yet clear that Lucy has her own channel, but given that she’s speaking into her phone’s camera as she enters the show, it’s is very possible.

MaybeLucy can do all that bouncing because she often wears comfortable pants.

As played byZoe Margaret Collettifrom “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” and 2014’s “Annie,” Lucy is serious and outgoing. Colletti’s likability underpins his character’s great resilience. Lucy missed Charles during all those years of silence, not understanding that her mother did not want the two to communicate. But it’s not long before Lucy bounces back and comes back into her life.

Maybe Lucy can do all that bouncing because she often wears comfy pants..It’s not just that the character looks cool, she looks relaxed in loose, soft fabrics. She jumps on the counters and crosses her legs. In fashionable but reasonable shoes, she can move quickly when pursued by would-be murderers. His wide pants are striped or checkered with a print of yin and yang symbols. I’m jealous of Lucy’s pants (Mabel too, telling her on first meeting, “I love those pants. I had a pair of them.”). Even when Lucy wears a formal dress or more specifically a frilly tulle bridesmaid dress for her mother’s wedding, the character remains causal with sneakers at the bottom.

Lucy (Zoe Margaret Colletti) in “Only Murders In The Building” (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)Lucy also has a flair for the unexpected. This is seen in the way she drops by Charles’ apartment unannounced. And how she sneaks through secret passages if she can’t find anyone at home. . . or bad people breaking into the house. On the fashion side, this manifests itself in its creative combination of colors and prints. It combines rainbow stripes with checks or chevrons. It corresponds to things that do not correspond classically, in fact. But on Lucy, they work.

She wears bright hues, even in the cool, dark Upper East Side. While in Manhattan, I carried a bright red umbrella just to stand out. Lucy mixes things up. You never know where you might find her, what she’ll say or find out next (Lucy is the one who finds the murder weapon after all), or what she’ll be wearing.

Marv (Daniel Oreskes), Lucy (Zoe Margaret Colletti), Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) in “Only Murders In The Building” (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)In her clothes and her personality, Lucy is oblivious. “I don’t care. I’m just gonna let it go,” she says in some of her first lines on the show, examining the big fuzzy flower hat on her head. “No,” she declares, then snatches it away. She is spinning at the time. Moments after her first encounter with Mabel, she talks about anti-anxiety medication and laments her own lack of a “true diagnosis.”

She is also non-judgmental. Some teenagers may never forgive Charles for seemingly abandoning them, but Lucy understands once he explains and is close to him again, trying to make up for lost time. She backs him up, calling him, “my TV star ex-dad super cool kind of person.” When she pulls a bloodstained bloody knife from a butcher’s block, which turns out to be the murder weapon, her first response is relatively tame: “You don’t wash them?”

Lucy (Zoe Margaret Colletti) in “Only Murders In The Building” (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Mabel is the character Lucy is closest to in age, but there’s even a generation gap between them.

Lucy is open-minded. When she jokes with Mabel that Charles and Oliver are leaving to have a private “adult talk” it sounds “queer coded”, there’s nothing accusatory about her statement, just curious and friendly. She also talks with Mabel about changing her pronouns.

Mabel is the character Lucy is closest to in age, but a generational chasm separates them even. to their Double Speed ​​Podcast). Although Charles tries to link the two “She used the word ‘Manhatty.’ And you just used ‘hot goss’ It’s like I was watching ‘Squid Games’ [sic] without subtitles.” Lucy is her own person, which Mabel makes clear.

We see Mabel differently next to Lucy. We notice a nurturing new side to her, as Mabel feels protective of the teenager. The two older men have always referred to Mabel as young and hip with “cool boots”, but Lucy is even younger. And while Charles and Oliver may have thought of Mabel as a child, Lucy’s arrival makes it clear that Mabel is a grown person, capable of taking care of herself, making decisions, and in her own way. Lucy helps Mabel grow.

Each character in “Only Murders” has had a distinct style from the very beginning. Oliver has his long scarves and turtlenecks, Charles his sweaters and button-down shirts. Mabel was the strongest style icon to emerge from the show, walking the screen in her bright orange faux fur coat, canary yellow sweater, plaid pants, red headphones and those cool boots. And yes, she makes a great Halloween costume that, from personal experience, not all of your friends will understand.

But Lucy is the show’s newest style icon. Unexpected, daring and curious, it makes us look at outfits differently. It helps us to look everything on “Only Murders” differently, including helping us get to know Charles, Oliver, and even Mabel better. Now we’ve seen them through her flower print, her blurry eyes shielded by a hat.

The Season 2 finale of “Only Murders in the Building” premieres Tuesday, August 23 on Hulu.