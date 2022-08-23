Sht in downtown DC has a “smart casual” dress code. Photograph by Rey Lopez.

A celebrity chef has been hijacked from Japan’s Sht spot in DC over his shoes, reigniting a long-running debate over restaurant dress codes.

Marjorie Meek-Bradley, abest boss The runner-up who is now a business chef for the Stephen Starrs group of restaurants (Le Diplomate and St. Anselm in DC, Pastis in New York, among others) hit up Sht near downtown DC on Saturday night. She arrived with two renowned chef friends, Michael Rafidi (owner of Albi at Navy Yard) and Danny Lee (co-owner of Anju, Mandu and Chiko). In an Instagram post, Lee says the group who wanted a drink at the bar and didn’t have a reservation were turned away because of Meek-Bradleys shoes, which the restaurant staff thought were flip flops. Lee shared an image of Meek-Bradley at the time, wearing a yellow Birkenstocks dress and sandals. He also showed an image of his own outfit: a t-shirt, cap and orthopedic shoes.

They agreed with me as if I came straight from the kitchen, says Lee, who declined to comment on the article beyond his social media posts. But they chose [Meek-Bradleys] birches. They asked her if she could go out and change her shoes.

Shtdoes has a smart casual smart dress code policy, which representatives say is shared with customers who make reservations in a confirmation email or over the phone. It states that no sportswear, singlets, shorts, beachwear or flip flops are allowed.

In a statement emailed to Washingtonian, Sht’s owner, Arman Naqi, says: While we understand that not all restaurants choose to enforce our smart casual dress code, we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our customers and many noted that they were excited to dress up to celebrate life, friends, family and special occasions (especially post-pandemic). He adds that guests who are not seated at the time of a dress code violation are offered accommodation at any time convenient to them, including the same day. It doesn’t matter if they had a reservation or not.

It’s definitely not to be taken personally, and in fairness, our team wants to make sure we’re consistent, Naqi said. We do not and cannot make exceptions based on who the people are, even if they are fellow chefs and restaurateurs whom we greatly respect.

Restaurant dress codes have long been a thorny and confusing issue. Sht does not have a website where the dress code is posted for walk-ins such as Meek-Bradley (to complicate matters, restaurant reps claim there is an impostor Sht website that someone created and which does not mention dress codes. An official website is expected this fall). And while companies strive for consistency, dress codes can be somewhat subjective. Many would say that Birkenstocks are not flip flops, at least not by the Dictionary definitionbut are they beachwear? More debatable. It’s especially gray in times of a pandemic, with the popularity of expensive leisurewear and $76,000 Birkenstocks that still look like Birkenstocks. Meanwhile, why hasn’t Lee been called out for his baseball cap?

While the restaurant industry has struggled with inclusion and diversity, some see dress codes as an outdated and problematic practice. A number of companies have come under fire for adopting or enforcing dress codes deemed to be discriminatory, such as Baltimore-based Atlas Group. In two separate incidents, the hotel group has been accused of having a racist dress code at seafood company Choptank. Later, the Baltimore City Council adopted a resolution ordering Atlas to drop his dress codes after an incident where a black woman and her son were entry refused at the posh harbor spot of Ouzo Bay, while a similarly dressed white child sat and dined.

To be clear, the reason dress codes are problematic is that it’s impossible to enforce them consistently, Lee wrote in another Instagram post related to the Saturday incident. This allows sexist/classist/elitist/racist thinking to guide the application of these codes.

Sht isn’t the only high-end restaurant in DC with a dress code, though standards, specifics, and language vary widely. Stalwart steakhouse The Prime Rib still requires jackets for male customers, per OpenTable. Meanwhile, Pineapple and Pearls, two Michelin stars, points out on its website: We have no dress code. But… if we did, that would be fancy. Something like emerald green tuxedos and gold sequin dresses (or your best New Years outfit). Some are more specific. Park on 14th details their dress code, right down to the smell of the clothes:

We consider hats, some sportswear, extremely provocative, tattered or poorly maintained clothing, too informal for the dining experience we offer, the company’s website states. Guests arriving in t-shirts may not be allowed into the room. Foul odor emitting clothing is not permitted to be worn anywhere on the property.

In his statement to Washingtonian, Shts Naqi says he appreciates and welcomes constructive criticism regarding dress codes. However, and especially between local industry people, I was discouraged to see how they chose to approach this on social media.

In her role as Corporate Chef of Starr Restaurants, I really hope Chef Marjorie appreciates that I personally had to make a conscious effort to dress smart on numerous occasions at her restaurants and Stephens such as Le Coucou, says -he. I would welcome any future opportunity to host Chef Marjorie, Chef Danny and Chef Michael, and personally apologize if they have been offended by our policy.

Meek-Bradley was unavailable for comment at the time of this story.