Fashion
Fashion brand & Other Stories joins Zalora in an exclusive e-commerce partnership
swedish brand & other stories partners with the fashion platform Zalora to bring its stylish ready-to-wear pieces and accessories from its three ateliers in Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles to fans in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. The news comes after the brand opened its first Southeast Asian stores in Ion Orchard, Singapore on August 19.
We couldn’t be happier to reach Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines via Zalora and see our stories come to life here. It’s such a joy to get to know new clients and see their interpretations of our endless style choices, says Lina Sderqvist, Managing Director, & Other Stories.
Simone Cortini, Chief Platform Officer of Zaloras, is also delighted with the launch. Introducing a global brand like & Other Stories to our customers reinforces our commitment to providing the best options for fashionand we are delighted to see our catalog become even more dynamic with products from & Other Stories.
Fans can expect colorful launch pieces from & Other Stories, emphasizing mega-watt glamour, bold colors and prints, and a sophisticated vibe. Get dresses and a few coordinating sets of tops and skirts that come in bright florals, arty patterns, and bright colors like fuchsia, tangerine, and metallic emerald green against creamy beige and black.
Here are some of our favorite picks from the latest collections.
O-ring fitted mini dress
& Other Stories lurex crop top
& Other Stories printed cowl neck mini dress
& Other Stories rib knit off shoulder cardigan
& Other Stories asymmetric sleeveless midi dress
& Other Stories asymmetric sequin crop top
& Other Stories Floral Knit Bucket Hat
& Other Stories Mini Leather Tote Bag
