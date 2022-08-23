Sarah Hyland wears 2 romantic Vera Wang wedding dresses





And the bride wore two dresses!

After a pandemic postponement, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally tied the knot on Saturday and her bridal looks were a fashion fairy tale.

Hyland, 31, first wore a Vera Wang Haute Couture ball gown in ivory silk featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand pleated bodice, tulle sleeves and a thigh slit. The modern family the alumna finished her formal look with a cathedral-length tulle veil with Italian macrame lace trim. She wore her hair in a romantic half-up style with face-framing curls.

“Charm personified. So happy to share your happiness! Lots of love. XXV,” Wang captioned a beautiful wedding photo of Hyland on Instagram.

For the after party, the the island of love the host changed into a Vera Wang Haute Couture lace strapless dress with a draped neckline and hand-detachable tulle sleeves. Her fiancé looked dapper in a black suit and thin tie.

The couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony Aug. 20 at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif., a source confirmed to PEOPLE.





Hyland’s modern family Costars Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara (who brought along her son, Manolo Vergara), Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who was joined by her husband, Justin Mikita) were all on hand to celebrate the couple.

Sophie Vergara Instagram



Adams proposed to Hyland in the summer of 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to tie the knot in August 2020 but have repeatedly delayed the nuptials due to COVID-19 concerns amid the pandemic. The couple met via social media and first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn’t get together until the fall of 2017. Before they started dating, Hyland was quick to tweet about her not-so-secret crush on Adams during her time. vying for the heart of JoJo Fletcher in season 12 of the bachelorette in 2016.

Last month, Hyland told PEOPLE that her wedding fashion plans changed during the couple’s lengthy engagement.





“I’m leaving with more dresses than expected,” she explained while promoting the couple’s Amazon Registry. “But my vision board is still intact.”

Christopher Polk/Getty







Adams said planning her wedding outfit was “trying on a bunch of things and making a decision,” adding, “I’m also going with more gray hair than I originally expected.”

The couple maintained they were aligned when planning their dream wedding for the past few years, except for a disagreement over the inclusion of their dogs Carl, a bloodhound, and Boo, a Labrador retriever in the ceremony. As Hyland wanted them to be there with her, Adams put his foot down.





“That’s probably the biggest thing we disagree on, but I also agree,” she told PEOPLE. “Boo loves every time I have a fitting at home. If I have a long train, she likes to sit on it. She likes to be involved. She’s a girly girl. And I can only imagine the mess and dirt it would bring to a white dress.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/style/sarah-hyland-wears-two-vera-wang-wedding-dresses-to-marry-wells-adams-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos