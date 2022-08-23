No uniforms, but the Space Force will have football uniforms





When it comes to branches of the US military service, the Space Force is widely considered the runt of the scope. In terms of iconography, the branch has not always resolved itself to this problem, of a flag that looks a lot like the star trek Starfleet logo, at a swearing-in ceremony with star wars stormtrooper reenactors, to his ongoing struggles to perfect the seemingly earthly technology of the pants. The newest branch of the armed forces may not have all their clothes picked out yet, but they have some new gear ready to wear: soccer uniforms that the Air Force Academy team will wear for select games this coming season. So while there are still no service dress uniforms, the Space Force will still look pretty dapper in their grill gear. The jerseys are black, which, much like the branch birthday cake, is an apt representation of the cold, dark vastness of space with silver, white, and blue trim. They will make their debut on the pitch October 1stwhen the Air Force Academy team takes on the Navy. Service academy football teams often use their football shirts to honor various elements of their respective branch’s history, such as the Navys F/A-18 Super Hornet-themed uniforms, armies 82nd Airborne Division garment, or the Air Forces Tuskegee Airmen jerseys. And while it might sound nicer that there was a Space Force football uniform before there was a Space Force service uniform, it’s probably a good thing the branch is taking a lot time to develop what will almost certainly become one of his most viewed. symbols. The Army has in recent years begun to return to its historic roots, reverting to its pink and green World War II service uniform. And perhaps the most iconic of all American military uniforms, the Marine Corps Dress Blues, draws inspiration from the entire history of the Marine Corps for its striking and distinctive style. Indeed, a pair of sartorial blues is almost centenary will, surprisingly, be essentially the same as its modern sartorial descendant. Currently, the Space Force is testing several prototypes of its service uniform. So that’s where they roll out about 30 different sizes for both men and women. Well, bring people in and try them on and see how they fit, said Catherine Lovelady, change management team leader for uniform. Air Force Magazine Last week. And they might have to do some model tweaks after that. If it takes time to develop a unique and iconic look for these Space Force duds, one that doesn’t look like you about to inform Darth Vader of Death Star build updates, than it so be it. It’s not like space is going to disappear anytime soon. The last on task and purpose Want to write for Task & Purpose? Click here. Or check out the latest stories at our homepage.

