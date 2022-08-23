Emerging black designers in the fashion industry





Diversity in the fashion world has been a long-standing concern. Not only the diversity with who wears the fashion, but who designs, who styles and who photographs. The fashion industry has changed over the years and we’re starting to see more people of color in high fashion spaces. Today, some brands will display their advocacy for diversity in the workplace by claiming the concept of DEI, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion. This concept was created to show representation in the industry, especially in sustainable fashion, an industry made up of different people from all walks of life. That being said, let’s take a look at some black-owned fashion brands that are rising to the top and inspiring people of color to live their fashion dreams. House of Aama was established in 2015 in Los Angeles, California by mother-daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka. Through historical research and storytelling of the black experience, House of Aama aims to evoke dialogue, social commentary around heritage, remembrance, and shed light on nuanced stories. Pieces from their latest collection, SALTWATER SS22 was featured in Allure magazine with Chle Bailey. Megan Renee was founded by Megan Smith. Smith is also based in Los Angeles, California. Megan Renee was part of the Black In Fashion Council showroom during Fall 2022 Fashion Week alongside House of Aama, A.Potts and other emerging black fashion designers. Smith has a passion for sustainability, especially having worked for label brands where Smith saw firsthand the amount of waste going in and out of the industry. Shop her latest collection higher ground here. You may have heard of Who Decides War created by the designer Best of Everard. The brand name and the brand itself were created to recognize world issues and human experience. Best started as a designer specializing in denim clothing and has now transformed his brand into what we now know as Who Decides War. It’s more than denim, it’s more than streetwear. Its wearable art that tells people the truth. Who Decides War will hold a fashion show during Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Week in New York in September. Labeled Afro Futuristic Luxury brand, Khiry was founded in 2016 by Jameel Mohammed. Mohammed’s adventure with Khiry was born out of two desires. The first was to prove to those who doubted the ability of luxury brands built outside of Europe. The second was her desire to create a fashion house that exudes modern beauty, artistry and the heritage of the African diaspora. Khry is a line of sculptural semi-fine jewelry restoring vermeil gold, 925 sterling silver and semi-precious stones.

