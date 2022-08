This style Instagrammer is obsessed with how old people dress

Most trends are started by teenagers or the ultra-famous. Sometimes those behind the latest follies are both teenager and super famous. In these cases, however, the products they bring into the mainstream quickly fade. Some sneakers disappear from shelves (and from people’s feet) just a season later; Fidget spinners are rare these days, as are studded belts. In an attempt to find lasting trends, Kyle Kivijarvi turns to an older crowd for advice. On his Instagram page, which he calls Grand parentshe documents simple-to-dress old men who would be shocked to hear they’ve been featured prominently on a fashion blog that’s been featured in Vogue, Elle and now Gear Patrol. “I started the page in 2016 when I found myself posting so many of these people on my personal page,” says Kivijarvi. “I wanted to give it a designated space for people to enjoy. So I found the name Gramparents, and it went from there.” Since then, Gramparents has grown to include both photos taken by Kivijarvi and those that subscribers submit. In fact, these days there are probably more of the latter. There are no real requirements to submit, which is left to feelings, not formalities. “There are a lot of different things I look for in a submission to post on the page,” he says. “Top of the list: what are they wearing? I look for the classics… Oxford shirts, khakis or more casual pants look like bucket hats with sneakers. And the location and the activity is another…reading the paper in the park or enjoying the art at the museum.” The settings certainly help sell the image, but these are the outfits people are flocking to the page for. Sure, they’re not ambitious in the traditional sense, but just like the Coastal Grandmother trend – all-white outfits, sandals and alfresco dining – this style is definitely on trend, even if there’s no is no true definition of the Gramparents aesthetic. “Products and brands that are defined by lasting quality and comfort are usually what you’ll see,” Kivijarvi says of the clothes these people wear. “New Balance is a great example of both. A pair of 990v3s will always be a classic wearable shoe for many purposes. I saw an old woman jogging in the park wearing them and an old man at the Met wearing them with a costume .” The appearance is largely simple, which ties it to several “-cores” – like normcore or gorpcore. But Kivijarvi wants the page to be an advocate of minimalism, not commercialism. While it’s done Gramparents merch with brands like Another Aspectthe end goal is not to sell much to the public. “I’m glad it got people thinking a little more about how easy it is to rotate their clothes,” he explains. Although he runs a clothing page, he strongly believes that “our clothes shouldn’t be what defines us”. Adopt the look of grandparents J.Crew bucket hat in corduroy J.Crew Broken Oxford Shirt New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 Core

