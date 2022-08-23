Fashion
If men were allowed to wear festival outfits every day, we would solve a lot of problems in the world.
Who loves a festival? Especially everyone. At least we do in the UK. I spent my twenties dreaming of being here while friends attended Glastonbury, Bestival and T in the Park. And now that I’m here it’s even better, because I’m living my cozy middle-aged life as an author and hanging out in the Phlox book tent, making new friends and see the old ones. I went to Wilderness this month, and while I didn’t miss the 19,000 steps in the brutal sun, I did miss the overall vibes. There are very few things not to like about a festival. Okay, I can think of one… rampant cultural appropriation. This I will never get, as well as people who seem to keep missing the memo.
One of the things I love the most is the freedom and the joy of Pad at a festival. Well, almost all freedom. The naked man coming out of the pond had become a little too free for me. But all weekend, I saw masculine men and cis men wearing things they probably would never wear otherwise. I smiled as I watched a group of young men hold hands and dance in a circle in a field with the gigantic carefree smiles of toddlers while their friend filmed on his phone. I’ve seen loads of dads in really shiny leggings. Now, like the small segment of the population that is still unaware that they shouldn’t participate in cultural appropriation, the other memo about not wearing plastic glitter that plagues the planet was also missed by just about everyone, but one step at a time.
I saw a lot of people of ALL genders in dresses. Many, many male people, wearing dresses. Of course, many probably used the appearance of ha ha am i not so funny in my festival dress, but can we just be honest? Mate, are you itching to wear that dress because dresses are awesome.
It was hot and anyone wearing a dress over the weekend was making a good life decision. A decision that some members of our society are immediately cut off from in their usual lives, due to the rigid nature of the gender binary that seems to control us all. In the same way that some men will only wear a pareo on vacation and at no other time. But that’s exactly my next point. Why do we let gender binary control us like this? Why do we live in a society where women can wear swimsuits all day at a festival (although I’m sure there is sexual harassment that happens) but the idea of that happening in Shoreditch freaks us out? I remember as a kid noticing that the difference between swimsuits and underwear was simply a change in fabric and we were all weird for acting like one item of clothing was more off-limits than the other.
There’s a reason everyone loves a music festival and it’s because we feel happy and free. And I think it would be ignorant to claim that the clothes we wear have no bearing on that. What I would love most is for us all to think differently about how we get back to “normal life”. For example, imagine how much better things would be if someone could feel liberated enough to wear a dress without it being some kind of joke. How cool it would be if no one was bullied, teased or laughed at on the street. What a great life we would all live if we collectively mind our own business and let people wear what makes them happy.
A stranger told me animatedly about his colorful shirt and the fact that in normal life he only wears white, black and gray. My dear man, please wear colors all the time. It’s clear that you appreciate it, so free yourself.
Let’s take a look at the place that most invites you to dress in black and gray – the offices. You know why workplaces, even in a pre-COVID-19 world, are blasting air conditioning? One word: suits. They are hot. And the air conditioning represents ‘13% of all the world’s electricity and produces 2 billion tons of CO2 per year‘. We could fight rigid dress codes, fight gender binary and tackle the climate crisis at the same time if we change our attitudes towards workwear. What a victory! I would say that if we change our style of dress, it could also accelerate our dismantling of other harmful aspects of society, like toxic masculinity. It could also lead to deeper conversations about mental health.
Every time I come home from a big trip, I always think about how I keep the joy alive and going in my everyday life. And I think it would serve a lot of us well to remember all the things that we love about the quintessential music festival and how an important part of that for many is to wear clothes that we won’t wear ever at another time…and why exactly that is. Maybe it’s time to fight harder to be able to wear these clothes whenever we want. (But if it’s a native headdress… put it down).
You can buy Aja Barber’s book ‘Consumé: The Need for Collective Change; Colonialism, Climate Change and Consumerism’ at Waterstones Now.
