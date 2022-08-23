Fashion
TikTok turns Costco into a fashion hub
August 22, 2022
Users on TikTok and other social platforms are sharing their finds at Costco, helping to make the warehouse club a destination for cheap fashion.
The search term, costco clothing finds, on TikTok has 1.8 billion views. Among the popular hashtags on TikTok, #costcofashion has 5.8 million views; #costcocouture, 5.1 million; and #costcoclothes5.3 million.
TikTok posts feature short videos of fashionistas bragging about finding major deals from Tommy Hilfiger, Pendleton, Puma, DKNY, Uggs, Calvin Klein, Fila and many other fashion, casual and active brands.
@theashleybell
Costco is coming in force #costcofinds #costcotiktok #fila #what i bought #outfitspo
The pandemic has increased the appeal of the casual and comfortable clothing that Costco offers heavily on its sales floor.
It’s all about comfort, California shopper Tiffany Weis tells the fashion blog Refinery29. It’s kind of like a whole new state of mind.
The 53-year-old said she never thought she would buy clothes at Costco until 2020.
Costco also earns points for being able to get some of the hottest brands and being fashionable. The convenience of one-stop shopping and saving money is more appealing in an environment of escalating gas prices and runaway inflation.
I think a lot of people are really interested in affordability, convenience, and then getting in on that hype, which is sort of a very interesting phenomenon for Costco, Frances Sola-Santiago, the author of the Refinery29 article, says NPR.
The social media action, which is also happening with draws on Instagram and Youtube, brings Costcos’ in-store scavenger hunt experience online. Costco may offer a wider range compared to a typical off-price. A deal for Hunter boots, for example, will stack across a wide range of sizes.
@costcocouture
Costco Couture 08/31/21 #costcocouture #costco #hunterboots #costcomode #costcofinds #costcobuys #costcomusthaves #fyp #Autumn Fashion
As with off-prices, part of the appeal is in the process of discovery and the thrill of striking a deal in an unexpected space.
Many of my clothes I wear, I get compliments every day, Jennifer Maldonado, who manages the TikTok account @costcocouture, Told NPR. And I always say it’s from Costco, and I get the same response like, a blank look on their face. Like, really Costco? Shit, yeah.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why do Costco fashion finds go viral on social media? Do you think Costco should take action to capitalize on the social media buzz or would it probably backfire?
“I say user-generated content speaks for itself.”
“User-driven social media platforms like TikTok have amplified what used to be called ‘word of mouth’.”
“This is great communication for Costco. But I doubt the brands involved would have considered this kind of exposure and coverage when they agreed to sell at Costco.”
