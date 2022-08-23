Woman claims brand blocked her after asking to see dress on model over a size 10





An Australian makeup artist has called on brands to better represent all body types after a brand failed to show her one of its dresses on a size 12 model. Melbourne’s Beth Wilson left a comment on fashion brand Sonya Modas’ Instagram page after taking an interest in the Nour Seashell maxi dress, which sells for 251. Wilson said she thought the dress would be perfect to wear to an event, but she didn’t know how it would look on her own body (a size 10-12 at the top and 14-16 at the bottom) because the model on the website was wearing a size 6. I noticed they sold this dress up to a size 16 but there was no one on their website wearing it other than this model, Wilson explained in a TikTok video. It’s not completely uncommon so I headed over to [Sonya Modas] Instagram to see if I could see anyone wearing it that is closer to my size. I also couldn’t see anyone around size 12 or larger on their feed, or see much size inclusivity on their highlighted story. In her comment, Wilson asked the brand if they had any photos of anyone over a size 10 wearing the dress. Kinda surprised you’re selling a 16 but there’s no depiction of different figured women on your page [sic]she added. The brand responded and said it caters to all women of all sizes and is reposting many [its] customers who share their publications. The response was criticized by some Instagram users, one of whom wrote: Women of all sizes except those over 16. A representative from Sonya Moda replied: I wouldn’t question a brand that creates pieces for plus size women. We have reposted many tall women on our stories. As Wilson noted, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that the average woman in the country is between 14 and 16 in height. Do we really call size 16 plus-size? Wilson commented later. She alleged that soon after, the entire comment thread was deleted and she was blocked by the brand. In a message to all fashion brands, Wilson said size representation is not an impossible thing to do. If you are going to sell in a size 16, be sure to represent them in your content and be sure to support them in their purchase. As simple as that. The Independent has reached out to Sonya Moda for comment.

