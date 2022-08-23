Kate Middleton’s much-loved designer Alessandra Rich is ‘grateful’ for her support





Since becoming a royal, Kate Middleton has turned to a number of trusted fashion brands, such as Emilia Wickstead and Alexander McQueen, for her stylish wardrobe. But over the past year, the Duchess of Cambridge has trusted Alessandra Rich again and again, choosing to dress in several of her polka-dot designs and the designer couldn’t be more grateful for the newfound support. “It was a huge surprise for me,” the Italian designer recently said in an interview with The telegraph of Kate’s affinity with her label. “We only know she’s wearing one of the dresses when we see her in it, we’re never told anything in advance. We don’t ask and they don’t say anything.” Kate opted for this blue polka dot number for a Wimbledon tournament over the summer, which she had worn the previous month to a Jubilee party. Karwai Tang // Getty Images While Kate has stepped out in designs by Alessandra Rich in previous years, the royal has already worn five of the designer’s styles in 2022, including a yellow floral peplum dress during her royal tour of the Caribbean with Prince William and three polka-dot dresses at Wimbledon, Royal Ascot and Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. More Town and Country “I love this navy blue look, it looks like two pieces but it’s one piece, and she looked gorgeous in it,” Rich said. Karwai Tang // Getty Images “I’m super grateful,” Rich added. “The Duchess of Cambridge is such a style icon, I can never say I’m not thrilled that she loves my clothes.” Kate opted for a floral peplum dress by Alessandra Rich during the royal Caribbean tour in March. Pool/Samir Hussein // Getty Images And while she loves all the styles Kate has been seen in, Rich said her favorite look was the white and brown polka dot look she wore to Royal Ascot with the matching hat and clutch. “She was so beautiful,” she said. It was a chin-length crepe, with an asymmetrical hemline, it was like light in it, it looked amazing. He was the perfect choice for this incredible event.” “I love how Kate brought out the colors with a brown hat,” Rich said. “She looked so sophisticated.” chris jackson // Getty Images She continued: “We don’t have things like Ascot in Italy so it’s wonderful for me to see women like the Duchess dress up for it here.” Sophie Dweck is Associate Shopping Editor for Town & Country, where she covers beauty, fashion, home & decor, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a40957006/kate-middleton-alessandra-rich-interview/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos