The psychology of fashion





How you dress can determine whether you pass this interview and land your dream job. Once you’re at work, your wardrobe can determine whether you have more responsibilities and whether you get promoted. Your clothing choices can make or break your career, your ability to make friends, and develop the romantic relationships you seek. Just as the robe radiates to your surroundings, it also moves inward. The way you dress affects your mood. Your clothing choices have a psychological impact. Karen Pine demonstrates in her book Pay attention to what you wear that there is a science behind fashion and that psychology and fashion are indeed linked. “Fashion is very important. It beautifies life and, like everything that gives pleasure, it is worth doing well. —Vivienne Westwood A two-way relationship Our clothes impact how we feel and how we feel influences what we choose to wear. In some cultures, a woman is more likely to wear jeans if she is depressed (Pine, 2012). Patients trust a doctor more if he wears a white coat, and people show greater mental agility if they are told that the white coat they are wearing is a doctor’s lab coat than if they are tells them it’s a painter’s smock (Pine, 2014) . In the discipline of psychology, we focus on risk factors, behaviors and emotional states. We know that fashion has always played an important role in reflecting (and sometimes reinforcing) the mental attitudes, political culture and gender roles of the times. Consider the importance of a woman’s clothing depending on the religious and cultural environment in which she lives. Think about the impact this could have on his self-esteem. Although more academic research is needed to better understand the impact of clothing and fashion on behavior and emotions, our lived experience tells us that there is a significant effect. “Our bodies matter, they are actually an extension of ourselves. They are part of the environment in which we live” (Shah, 2012). Fashion choices are part of teen growth and self-expression It seems that all parents are faced at some point with the question “should I let my teenager wear what he wants?” Fashion choices reflect growth, changing values ​​and self-expression. Young people want to dress in a way that reflects their values ​​and character traits. They want to have the agency to express themselves through their fashion choices. Fashion is important as young people go through the stages of psychosocial development and is integral to developing a sense of self and a means of finding social confirmation (Venkatasamy, 2015). Final Thoughts There’s a reason fashion is a several billion dollars the industry today. What we wear affects how we feel about ourselves and others. The next time you’re choosing what to wear, think about why you chose that outfit. Allow others to better understand why they dress the way they do. And above all, take the opportunity to have fun and bring pleasure into your life. Self-care is an important aspect of mental health. Looking and feeling good isn’t just an advertising slogan, it’s a viable aspect of your well-being. References Pine, KJ (2014). Pay attention to what you wear: the psychology of fashion. Self-published. Ebook. https://thinkteconomics.com/the-role-of-fashion-in-human-culture/ http://karenpine.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/03/PR-Happiness-its-not-in-the-jeans.pdf Venkatasamy, N. (2015). Fashion trends and their impact on society. Paper presented at the International Conference on Textiles. Retrieved online at https://www.researchgate.net/publication/282571020_Fashion_trends_and_their_impact_on_the_society

